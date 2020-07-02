Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kookaburra balls to be used in 2020-21 Sheffield Shield: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that Kookaburra balls will be used for Sheffield Shield matches in the 2020-21 season as the body decides to drop Dukes balls from the competition.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:51 IST
Kookaburra balls to be used in 2020-21 Sheffield Shield: Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that Kookaburra balls will be used for Sheffield Shield matches in the 2020-21 season as the body decides to drop Dukes balls from the competition. CA has used both Kookaburra and Dukes balls in the Shield competition since the 2016-17 season.

Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach, said reverting to one ball for 2020-21 will provide the "consistent examination" of their players over a full season. "The introduction of the Dukes ball has been a worthwhile exercise, particularly in the lead up to overseas Ashes series where the Dukes is used so well by our English opponents. We have been happy with how the ball has performed when used in Australian conditions over the past four seasons," Roach said in a statement.

"We do, however, feel that reverting to one ball for 2020-21 will provide the consistent examination of our players over a full season that CA and the States are presently seeking. The Kookaburra is the ball used for international cricket in Australia and many parts of the world and we see benefits this season of maximising our use of it," he added. Roach further stated that spinners had a "less of a role" during Sheffield Shield matches played with Duke balls and is hoping the change will bring a "positive benefit".

"We have noted that spin bowlers in the Sheffield Shield have been playing less of a role in recent seasons, most notably in games when the Dukes ball is in use. We need spinners bowling in first-class cricket and we need our batters facing spin. We hope that the change to one ball will have a positive benefit here. We see a definite opportunity to reintroduce the Dukes ball at some stage in the future," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand's Ardern loses key aide as election looms amid pandemic battle

New Zealands embattled health minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country.David Clarks departur...

SLC keen to host LPL in August despite concerns over border reopening

Sri Lanka Cricket is optimistic of conducting its inaugural T20 league from August 8 to 22 despite the governments decision to postpone the reopening of the countrys international airport till August 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SLC has ...

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expanded: 28 ministers take oath

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to the fall of the 15-month-old Kam...

Omidyar Network India funds 67 projects under Rapid Response Funding Initiative for Covid-19

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 2 ANIBusinessWire India Omidyar Network India, an investment firm focused on social impact, announced that it has fully utilized the capital pool of Rs 10.75 crore under its Rapid Response Funding Initiative f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020