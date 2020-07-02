Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sánchez stars as Inter thrashes Brescia 6-0 in Serie A

Brescia remained eight points from safety. Inter Milan needed to win to hold off hard-charging Atalanta in the race for third and took the lead in the fifth minute when Young was left unmarked to volley in Sánchez's cross.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 02-07-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 12:34 IST
Sánchez stars as Inter thrashes Brescia 6-0 in Serie A

Alexis Sánchez set up two goals and scored a penalty as Inter Milan thrashed relegation-threatened Brescia 6-0 to consolidate third place in Serie A. Inter was already 3-0 up at halftime thanks to the penalty and goals from Ashley Young and Danilo D'Ambrosio. Roberto Gagliardini, Christian Eriksen and Antonio Candreva netted after the break on Wednesday.

Inter moved seven points above fourth-place Atalanta, which hosts Napoli on Thursday. It is eight points behind league leader Juventus. Brescia remained eight points from safety.

Inter Milan needed to win to hold off hard-charging Atalanta in the race for third and took the lead in the fifth minute when Young was left unmarked to volley in Sánchez's cross. Sánchez got on the scoresheet himself 15 minutes later, striking a penalty into the bottom left corner after Victor Moses was tripped by Aleš Matějů.

Inter confirmed earlier in the day that the Manchester United forward will remain on loan until the end of the Serie A season. "We brought him here for his qualities," Inter coach Antonio Conte said. "He's now starting to find his feet, even if he's still not the Sánchez I was such a big fan of in England.

"What I can say however, is that he's on the right track, he put in a great performance today." Inter had struggled since the season resumed after it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic but it all but wrapped the match up on the stroke of halftime when D'Ambrosio headed in Young's cross. And Sánchez set up another seven minutes after the break with a free kick which was headed in by Gagliardini.

Inter coach Antonio Conte brought on Candreva, Eriksen and Romelu Lukaku midway through the second half and the latter two combined for Inter's fifth in the 83rd minute, with Eriksen tapping in after Lukaku's effort was parried. Candreva, who had earlier hit the crossbar, finished off the scoring five minutes later.

IBRAHIMOVIC RETURNS AC Milan was gifted an equalizer as 10-man Spal threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 and give up precious points in its bid to escape relegation. Spal defender Francesco Vicari diverted a cross into his own net in stoppage time.

Spal had played the entire second half with 10 men after Marco D'Alessandro was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Theo Hernández. Milan struggled to create anything before Zlatan Ibrahimović made his comeback from injury as a 65th-minute substitute. The Rossoneri immediately appeared more dangerous and Rafael Leão got his side back into the match 11 minutes from time.

Spal had scored both its goals in the first half hour. The first was a scrappy goal from Mattia Valoti but the second was a magnificent lob from 30 yards by Sergio Floccari. Spal moved off the bottom of the table but is still seven points from safety.

OTHER MATCHES Hellas Verona beat Parma 3-2 to climb above its opponents in the race for Europa League spots. It moved a point below Milan and three behind sixth-placed Napoli.

Lecce remained a point from safety after losing 2-1 against Sampdoria, with all goals coming from penalties. Samp moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

Fiorentina lost 3-1 at home to Sassuolo and Bologna drew 1-1 against Cagliari..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Declare Priyanka Gandhi Vadra CM candidate, UP path for revival of Cong: Karti Chidambaram

Suggesting that Uttar Pradesh is the path for the national revival of the Congress, Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday advocated for declaring partys General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the...

Sonam Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'I Hate Luv Storys' clocks 10 years

The romantic comedy film I Hate Luv Storys starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead has completed 10 years of its release today. The Neerja actor, Kapoor, celebrated the one decade mark of her magical film by sharing on Instagram th...

Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah hit out at the outgoing ICC chairman Shahshank Manohar urging him to take time off and reflect on the kind of damage he has inflicted on Indian cricket. Manohar on Wednesday stepped down two two-year term...

Maha: Missing boy reunited with family after four years

A boy, who went missing from Navi Mumbai when he was 10 years old, was traced to Karnataka and reunited with his parents after four years, police said on Thursday. The boy had gone missing from Taloja area in July 2016 and the police had re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020