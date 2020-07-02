Left Menu
Soccer-Serbian coach Kruscic parts company with CSKA Sofia

CSKA Sofia coach Milos Kruscic resigned on Thursday, one day after the 31-times Bulgarian champions were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the domestic Cup final. The club confirmed the 43-year-old Serbian's departure, which had looked inevitable after The Reds' recent poor run. "After the defeat in the Bulgarian Cup final, coach Milos Kruscic declared his desire to vacate the post," CSKA said.

CSKA Sofia coach Milos Kruscic resigned on Thursday, one day after the 31-times Bulgarian champions were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the domestic Cup final. The club confirmed the 43-year-old Serbian's departure, which had looked inevitable after The Reds' recent poor run.

"After the defeat in the Bulgarian Cup final, coach Milos Kruscic declared his desire to vacate the post," CSKA said. "He took responsibility for the failure and offered his resignation, which was accepted by the club's owners." Former Yugoslavia defender Kruscic took charge at CSKA in October, replacing his compatriot Ljupko Petrovic.

Kruscic, however, became the eighth CSKA coach to be sacked or leave the post since 2015. Once-mighty CSKA, hoping to clinch a Europa League berth, are third in the Bulgarian league standings with three games remaining.

