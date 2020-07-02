Left Menu
Soccer-Valencia's Rodrigo suffers knee injury

Valencia's problems deepened with the announcement that key forward Rodrigo Moreno injured his knee after his side's 2-0 defeat at home to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:30 IST
Valencia's problems deepened with the announcement that key forward Rodrigo Moreno injured his knee after his side's 2-0 defeat at home to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and is set to miss the remainder of the season. Valencia said in a statement on Thursday that Rodrigo, who has scored four league goals and provided seven assists this season, had partially torn the external lateral ligament in his right knee, without saying how long he would be out.

Rodrigo completed the full 90 minutes against Athletic and showed no signs of discomfort during the game. Valencia, who finished fourth in the previous two seasons to qualify for the Champions League, are currently 10th in La Liga with five games remaining, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Sevilla.

They sacked manager Albert Celades on Monday, the second coach they have dispensed with this season, while Wednesday's loss to Athletic was their third defeat in a row.

