French Open 2020 to allow up to 60 pc spectators inside stadium

The French Open 2020 on Thursday confirmed that it will allow up to 60 per cent spectators inside the stadium amid coronavirus threat. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has adopted a responsible organisation strategy that limits the number of spectators inside the stadium in ratio to the overall stadium capacity, a principle that has been implemented as of today in France's cinemas and theatres.

"This means that on the three show courts, the tiered seating will follow a precise protocol: on every row, one seat will be left empty between every group of purchasers (a maximum of 4 people who wish to sit in adjacent seats). On the outside courts, every other seat will be out of bounds, and spectators may sit in any of the available seats. This way, the number of spectators allowed inside the stadium will be 50 per cent to 60 per cent of its usual capacity, allowing us to ensure the barrier measures are respected," the organisers said in a statement. Ticket sales for Roland-Garros 2020 will open on July 9 for priority purchasers (members of FFT-licensed clubs) and on July 16 for the general public. During the 2020 tournament, spectators will have the opportunity to watch the qualifying rounds (men's and women's), the men's and women's singles and doubles, the junior singles and doubles (boys' and girls'), and the wheelchair tennis and quad events.

The organisers further stated that "if the situation continues to improve, more tickets may be put on sale at the beginning of September". However, if the situation requires more stringent hygiene standards that force them to reduce the number of spectators on-site, the tournament organisers will refund any supplementary tickets sold.

This year's Roland-Garros tournament will be played over three weeks, with qualifying events commencing from September 21. The main draw will be played from September 27 to October 11. (ANI)