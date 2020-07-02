Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vettel could walk away from F1 for good without right offer

If that's not the case I probably have to look out for something else.” Unlike two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who is open to an F1 return next season after quitting following the 2018 campaign, Vettel said his possible exit from the sport wouldn't be temporary.

PTI | Spielberg | Updated: 02-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 22:29 IST
Vettel could walk away from F1 for good without right offer

Sebastian Vettel is prepared to walk away from Formula One for good if he doesn't get a convincing offer for next season. The four-time F1 champion will leave Ferrari at the end of the year after failing to get a new contract. He faces an uncertain future with only limited options available for 2021 and has not started discussions with other teams. The truncated season starts Sunday at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“I want to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my future. I have a very competitive nature; I've achieved a lot in the sport and I'm motivated and willing to achieve more," Vettel said Thursday. “To do so I need the right package and the right people around me, so that's what I'm looking out for at the moment. If the right opportunity should arise then I think it's quite clear. If that's not the case I probably have to look out for something else.” Unlike two-time champion Fernando Alonso, who is open to an F1 return next season after quitting following the 2018 campaign, Vettel said his possible exit from the sport wouldn't be temporary. “I am of the conviction that if you are prepared to shut the door then you should be prepared to shut that door and not expect it to open again," Vettel said. "You have to be aware of the decision you are making, that's also why I am not rushing into anything. The next weeks and months will probably bring some more clarity.” One possible option for Vettel is Renault, which is losing Daniel Ricciardo to McLaren next year, but Alonso is also being considered by the French team as his replacement.

The other option, seemingly unlikely, is for Vettel to replace either Valtteri Bottas or six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. Both are out of contract at the end of the year but expected to sign new deals. Vettel was outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc last season, even though it was Leclerc's first season with Ferrari and only his second in F1.

While the 22-year-old Leclerc was offered a new five-year contract until 2024, Vettel and Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto could not agree on a new deal. “It was obviously a surprise to me when I got the call from Mattia, when he told me there was no further intention from the team to continue together,” said Vettel, who turns 33 on Friday.

The increasing tensions between Vettel and Leclerc last season culminated in a crash at the Brazilian GP in November. Leclerc overtook Vettel cleanly and Vettel tried overtaking him back with a risky move, sending both cars out of the race and infuriating management. Vettel said he will obey team orders this season if he is asked to let Leclerc past him, but he has no intention of reigning in his competitive edge.

“Should the situation arise and make perfect sense then you'd expect both drivers to help each other out. I don't think that has anything to do with the fact my contract expires," Vettel said. "But at the same time you're racing for yourself, so I'm not trying to make Charles' life easier on track in terms of waving him by.”.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

New mass grave unearthed in Iraq's north from brutal IS rule

A human skull, a pair of worn trousers and a shoe were among the remains unearthed from a mass grave discovered this week in northern Iraq, a remnant of the brutal rule of the Islamic State group, Iraqi officials said Thursday. The new mass...

Facebook, YouTube, Twitter to face same EU rules on hateful content as broadcasters

Facebook, Alphabet-owned YouTube, Twitter and other social media will for the first time be subject to EU broadcasting rules on hate speech and harmful content under European Commission guidelines announced on Thursday.The amendments to the...

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast. In yet...

61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi

As many as 61 deaths, 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, and 3,015 discharges were reported in the national capital on Thursday, as per information provided by the Delhi Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020