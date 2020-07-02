Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Vettel recognises he could walk away from F1 for good

If that’s not the case then I’ll probably have to look out for something else." Vettel, 32, recognised there might be no coming back if he did have to walk away -- even if Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, who left the sport in 2018, is tipped for a comeback at Renault. "I am of the conviction that if you shut the door then you should not shut it in the expectation that it will open again," said Vettel.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:19 IST
Motor racing-Vettel recognises he could walk away from F1 for good

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel recognised on Thursday his Formula One career could be over at the end of the season.

The German is starting his final year with Ferrari, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz already signed from McLaren to take his place at Maranello. Champions Mercedes and fifth-placed Renault still have vacancies, on paper at least in the case of the former who have Valtteri Bottas and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton out of contract at the end of 2020.

Mercedes could, however, opt to continue unchanged with Hamilton looking sure to stay and add to his impressive list of records. Vettel said ahead of the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix that he had yet to have any real contract discussions with other teams.

"Obviously, I want to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my future. I think I have a very competitive nature, I have achieved a lot in the sport," he said. "I’m motivated and willing to achieve more. To do so I need the right package and the right people around me, so that’s what I’m looking out for at the moment.

"If the right opportunity should arise then it is quite clear. If that’s not the case then I’ll probably have to look out for something else." Vettel, 32, recognised there might be no coming back if he did have to walk away -- even if Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, who left the sport in 2018, is tipped for a comeback at Renault.

"I am of the conviction that if you shut the door then you should not shut it in the expectation that it will open again," said Vettel. "You have to be aware of the decision you are making, that´s also why I am not rushing into anything."

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition launches new strikes on Yemeni capitalC

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Thursday that it unleashed a new air campaign on the war-torn countrys capital and on other provinces, in retaliation for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia that were claimed by t...

Mio Amore owner dead

Arnab Basu, the owner of popular confectionery brands Mio Amore and Winkies died fighting cancer on Thursday. He was 65 and survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.Basu died in a city hospital in the afternoon. His company has over 300 M...

Motor racing-Ocon would be keen to have Alonso as his Renault team mate

French driver Esteban Ocon said on Thursday that he would welcome double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso back to Renault if the team were open to the 38-year-old Spaniard making a comeback with them. Alonso, who left Formula One ...

Officials: Students in Alabama threw COVID contest parties

Several college students in an Alabama city organised COVID-19 parties as a contest to see who would get the virus first, officials said. Tuscaloosa City Councilor Sonya McKinstry said students hosted the parties to intentionally infect eac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020