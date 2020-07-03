Cardinals RHP Hicks to open season on injured list

Hard-throwing reliever Jordan Hicks will not be available when the St. Louis Cardinals open the regular season later this month. The right-hander, recovering from Tommy John surgery, instead is set to open the season on the injured list. His status could change early in the season but manager Mike Shildt said during a Zoom media conference Wednesday that the team considers him "week to week."

Hicks had surgery in June 2019. The Cardinals are scheduled for an exhibition instrasquad game next Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

"(Hicks' plan is) in a good spot in the sense that it's between -- it's not overly conservative, but there's some patience involved with the play," Shildt said. "And the good news is Jordan has not really had any substantial setbacks. I'm super proud of the way he's gone about it. He's been very diligent, very consistent, very dedicated, and rehab's not an easy thing to do, especially in the settings he's done it." Hicks, 23, threw a side session on Tuesday and played catch on Wednesday, when players first reported.

Since making his major league debut in 2018, Hicks has earned a reputation as one of baseball's hardest throwers while becoming an increasingly key cog of the Cardinals' bullpen. In 102 career appearances, Hicks is 5-6 with a 3.47 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings. Before suffering his injury, Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings while sporting a 0.942 WHIP. --Field Level Media