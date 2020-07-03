Soccer-Werder Bremen held by Heidenheim in relegation playoff
Werder Bremen’s top-flight status was hanging by a thread after they were held to a goalless home draw by second-tier Heidenheim in the first leg of their Bundesliga promotion/relegation playoff on Thursday.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-07-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 01:59 IST
Werder Bremen’s top-flight status was hanging by a thread after they were held to a goalless home draw by second-tier Heidenheim in the first leg of their Bundesliga promotion/relegation playoff on Thursday. In a match with few chances, the closest either side came to scoring was a stoppage-time opportunity for Bremen midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt that was blocked by a defender when he had the goal at his mercy.
Four-times German champions Bremen, who finished the game with 10 men after a late second yellow card for Niklas Moisander, are looking to retain their top-flight status having spent just one season outside the Bundesliga since it was formed ahead of the 1963-64 campaign. Heidenheim finished third in Bundesliga 2 and have never played in the top flight. They will host the second leg on Monday.
