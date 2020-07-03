Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Players held secret workouts, games in Florida

Secret workouts and games involving Major League Baseball players were held between March and July in Florida, The Athletic reported on Thursday. Games were played at nearby Palm Beach Gardens High School. Star pitchers Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber and standout sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton are among the reported 30-plus players who took part.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 06:15 IST
Report: Players held secret workouts, games in Florida

Secret workouts and games involving Major League Baseball players were held between March and July in Florida, The Athletic reported on Thursday. The underground activities were held at Cressey's Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., according to The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli. Games were played at nearby Palm Beach Gardens High School.

Star pitchers Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Corey Kluber and standout sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Giancarlo Stanton are among the reported 30-plus players who took part. The players reportedly set down rules to avoid the odds of being infected by the coronavirus. In addition to conducting social distancing, sliding was banned.

According to The Athletic, none of the players involved have tested positive for COVID-19. The publication said it didn't know how many players were tested or how often. Atlanta Braves right-hander Luke Jackson was occasionally throwing pitches on a makeshift mound in his driveway in Fort Lauderdale when he received an invitation from Eric Cressey, the owner of the gym who was recently hired as director of player health by the New York Yankees.

Cressey has worked with Jackson since 2011, so it didn't take much prodding. And the 28-year-old was amazed with what he saw. "You want to see Scherzer and Goldschmidt or Stanton go head-to-head? And hear them go back and forth?" Jackson told The Athletic. "People are going to pay to go to a high school field for that."

All involved worked hard to keep the workouts and games under wraps. And it remained hush-hush until the report from The Athletic on Thursday. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law leaves homeland after China passes security law

With China imposing the national security law in Hong Kong, several pro-democracy activists are fleeing their homeland. Nathan Law, a former lawmaker, and pro-democracy activist, on Thursday, announced on his Facebook that he has left Hong ...

Woman dies after giving birth to stillborn in Hapur, family accuses Community Health Centre of negligence

A woman died on Thursday after giving birth to a stillborn at the Community Health Centre in Hapur. The family accused the centre of negligence. It seemed delivery was earlier attempted, the childs head was dangling out of her body. We some...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Casual Dining Group closes 91 sites and axes 1,900 jobs httpson.ft.com38o1QDD - UK government...

U.S. coronavirus cases hit new global record, rising almost 55,000 in single day

The United States reported nearly 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally. A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States over the past week has pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020