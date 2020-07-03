Left Menu
76ers edge winless Celtics in NBA 2K League

In other Thursday action, unbeaten Raptors Uprising GC clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win over the Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, NetsGC came from behind to edge T-Wolves Gaming 2-1, and Knicks Gaming topped Lakers Gaming 2-1. The victories by the Raptors and the Knicks came in "cash matches," a set of 23 matches to be played through July 10 with teams vying for a total of $60,000 in bonus prize money.

In a showdown between two of the NBA 2K League's worst teams, 76ers GC kept Celtics Crossover Gaming winless by earning a 56-55 win Thursday in the decisive game of a best-of-three series. Ethan "Radiant" White's layup with 3.6 seconds remaining gave the 76ers (2-8) a one-point lead, and Ahmed "MEL EAST" Kasana missed a 3-point attempt for the Celtics at the buzzer.

The Celtics (0-11) led 53-49 before Radiant scored an inside hoop with 59 seconds left. Radiant's 3-pointer put the 76ers on top 54-53 with 36.6 seconds to go. Terry "NO xAUTOGRAPHSx" Jackson's dunk with 26.8 seconds left gave the Celtics a one-point advantage before Radiant's winning hoop.

The full list of cash matches: Monday -- Heat Check Gaming def. Raptors Uprising GC 2-0

Tuesday -- Wizards District Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC 2-1 Tuesday -- Bucks Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming 2-0

Wednesday -- Jazz Gaming def. Wizards District Gaming 2-0 Wednesday -- Blazer5 Gaming def. Mavs Gaming 2-1

Wednesday -- Heat Check Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-0 Wednesday -- Warriors Gaming Squad def. Hornets Venom GT 2-0

Thursday -- Knicks Gaming def. Lakers Gaming 2-1 Thursday -- Raptors Uprising GC def. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai 2-1

July 7 -- Mavs Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming July 7 -- 76ers GC vs. Lakers Gaming

July 7 -- NetsGC vs. Bucks Gaming July 7- Magic Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC

July 8 -- Kings Guard Gaming vs. Pistons GT July 8 -- Knicks Gaming vs. 76ers GC

July 8 -- Hornets Venom GT vs. T-Wolves Gaming July 8 -- Pacers Gaming vs. NetsGC

July 9 -- T-Wolves Gaming vs. Warriors Gaming Squad July 9 -- Grizz Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

July 10 -- Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Pacers Gaming July 10 -- Pistons GT vs. Magic Gaming

July 10 -- Jazz Gaming vs. Cavs Legion GC July 10 -- Hawks Talon GC vs. Kings Guard Gaming

The 76ers won the first game against the Celtics 78-72 as Radiant put up 37 points and 11 assists. oFAB poured in 53 points in defeat. The Celtics bounced back to take the second game 66-50 as oFAB had 39 points and NO xAUTOGRAPHSx amassed 11 points and 11 assists. Radiant topped the 76ers with 25 points.

The Raptors (12-0) cruised to a 101-62 decision in their first game against the Tigers. Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey had 29 points and 11 assists for the Raptors and teammate Eric "Timelycook" Donald had 27 points. The Raptors' Gerald "Sick One" Knapp notched 20 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds. Gen.G's Mercedes "Deadeye" Williamson scored 21 points. The Tigers leveled the series with a 76-62 decision as Dhwan "ShiftyKaii" White registered 44 points and seven assists. Deadeye contributed 14 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Kenny Got Work recorded 23 points and 11 assists, and Sick One had 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Kenny Got Work's 50 points powered the Raptors to a 106-63 rout in the third game. Timelycook added 29 points for the Raptors, and Sick One contributed 12 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists. Deadeye paced the Tigers with 16 points. The T-Wolves nipped the Nets 70-68 in the series opener. Michael "BearDaBeast" Key produced a game-high 25 points for the T-Wolves, and teammate Jordan "JMoney" Martinez logged 21 points and 11 assists. The Nets' Josh "Choc" Humphries finished with 29 points and 11 assists.

The Nets drew level with a 77-65 victory thanks to 31 points from Marquis "Randomz" Gill. Choc added 18 points, 17 assists, and six steals. BearDaBeast and Mihad "FEAST" Feratovic each had 16 points for the T-Wolves, and BearDaBeast added 17 rebounds. The finale was a 78-58 Nets win as Choc and Randomz each threw down 30 points. Choc also had 12 assists, and Aziz "Shuttles" Salem grabbed 24 rebounds for the Nets. JMoney led the T-Wolves with 21 points and eight assists.

The Knicks opened with a 77-67 victory over the Lakers behind 36 points from Christopher "Duck" Charles plus 10 points and 13 rebounds from Robert "CantGuardRob" Nastasi. Sten "SAV" Valge-Saar produced 27 points and 11 assists for the Lakers and Antonio "Dweq" Valladares had 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Lakers claimed the second game 76-72 as SAV piled up 43 points and 10 assists while Dweq had 10 points and 14 boards. Duck produced 23 points and eight assists, and CantGuardRob had 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Timothy "BigRiM" Hayworth's 3-pointer in the final seconds sealed the Knicks' 59-54 win in the third game. Malik "OriginalMalik" Hobson led the Knicks with 20 points. SAV scored 30 points for the Lakers, and Dweq totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds. Week 9 opens Tuesday with four matches:

--Grizz Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming --Lakers Gaming vs. 76ers GC

--Bucks Gaming vs. NetsGC --Hawks Talon GC vs. Magic Gaming

NBA 2K League standings, based on winning percentage 1. Raptors Uprising GC, 12-0

2. Jazz Gaming, 9-1 3. Wizards District Gaming, 8-2

4. Warriors Gaming Squad, 8-3 5. Kings Guard Gaming, 7-3

6. Mavs Gaming, 8-4 7. Hornets Venom GT, 7-4

T8. Bucks Gaming, 5-4 T8. NetsGC, 5-4

10. T-Wolves Gaming, 6-5 T11. Knicks Gaming, 6-6

T11. Blazer5 Gaming, 5-5 T11. Grizz Gaming, 5-5

14. Cavs Legion GC, 4-5 15. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 5-7

16. Pacers Gaming, 4-6 17. Hawks Talon GC, 3-5

18. Magic Gaming, 4-7 19. Heat Check Gaming, 3-7

T20. Pistons GT, 2-8 T20. 76ers GC, 2-8

22. Lakers Gaming, 2-10 23. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 0-11

