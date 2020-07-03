Jeremy signs up with sports management firm IOS

Youth Olympics gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Friday inked a deal with sports management firm IOS Sports and Entertainment. With the deal Jeremy joins the long list of elite athletes managed by the company that include, boxing superstars MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh, Asian Games gold medallist sprinter Hima Das, Commonwealth Games champion paddler Manika Batra, and former world champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

The teenage weightlifting sensation from Mizoram had created history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in 2018. He recently became the national record holder in the men's 67 kg category at the senior national weightlifting championship.

The 17-year-old began weightlifting at the tender age of seven when he started training with light bamboo sticks and PVC pipes at the Aizwal Weightlifting Federation premises. When the coaches were convinced that he was ready for the next step, they advised his parents to shift Jeremy to the Army Institute of Sports in Pune for better quality coaching and guidance. Last year in the Asian Youth Championship, Jeremy went on a record smashing spree and broke his own world youth record by lifting a combined weight of 299 kg and bagging a gold medal. His fine performances in recent international competitions leave the youngster in a strong position to represent India at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics in the men's weightlifting 67 kg category.

"I'm looking forward to a great association with IOS Sports. They are India's leading sports management agency and have helped athletes build a solid brand image over the years. Their record speaks for itself and I'm happy to associate with them," Jeremy said in a press release. Welcoming Jeremy to the IOS family, Neerav Tomar, promoter of the company said, "At such a young age, Jeremy has achieved a lot. We know that he has a bright future and we hope he continues to excel as an athlete. We hope to serve him in the best possible way." PTI APA KHS KHS