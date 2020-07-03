Left Menu
Scottish Premier League on halt, Bala Devi working on her fitness

With COVID-19 pandemic affecting the sporting calendar worldwide, star Indian woman footballer Bala Devi is working on her fitness as she eagerly awaits the re-start of the Scottish Premier League. Bala has been altering her schedule as per the pandemic situation and has kept herself busy doing indoor exercises, yoga, or going for jogging at nearby parks while maintaining social distancing.

"There really isn't a lot to do as of now, apart from train and keep yourself at the peak of fitness. Due to the current situation we (the players) are all doing our own individual practice and fitness," Bala, the first Indian woman to ply trade in a top-tier European league, said. "When the team does report together we will see what the plans are. I will train and play for my club Rangers FC once things open up after the lockdown and hope to be at peak fitness," she was quoted as saying in an AIFF release.

The 30-year-old striker said that the announcement of India as the hosts for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup has further motivated her to remain at peak fitness. "I was really excited when I saw India were announced as the hosts. It really is an honour to host such a prestigious tournament. It means so much for women's football in India – the announcement has given us all that extra motivation.

"The Women's Asian Cup will be the biggest tournament that we (senior women's team) will play at home. I hope that the entire country comes out to support us." With India also hosting the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup next year, Bala feels that a lot has indeed mobilised on the football front in the country. "As a footballer, you really can't ask for much bigger platforms than to play a World Cup and an Asian Cup in your own backyard. The U-17 World Cup is a terrific platform for the young girls, and I hope they come out of it with a lot more experience.

"I am hoping these two tournaments will pump a lot of energy into women's football. All eyes will be on the girls, and we need to give a good account of ourselves." PTI PDS PDS KHS PDS.

