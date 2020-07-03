Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins to explore future of team's name

The Redskins play at FedEx Field, and the Memphis-based delivery giant wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name." The company owns the naming rights to the stadium in Landover, Md., under a 27-year, $205 million deal that went into effect in November 1999.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:11 IST
Redskins to explore future of team's name

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they "will undergo a through review of the team's name," a day after FedEx urged them to change it. In a statement, the team said the organization has held "initial discussions" with the league recently about the name.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," said team owner Dan Snyder, who has resisted previous appeals to drop the moniker, in a team statement. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement he appreciates Snyder's willingness to listen.

"In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step," Goodell's statement read. The Redskins play at FedEx Field, and the Memphis-based delivery giant wrote in a statement Thursday, as reported by multiple media outlets, "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name."

The company owns the naming rights to the stadium in Landover, Md., under a 27-year, $205 million deal that went into effect in November 1999. FedEx has another major tie to the Redskins, as its founder/chairman/CEO Frederick Smith is a minority owner of the team.

Ron Rivera, in his first season as Washington's head coach, said he will take part in the review. "This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military," he said.

"We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind," the team's statement concluded. Calls for the club to dump the nickname have been made for decades, but a 2016 Washington Post poll of 504 Native Americans found that 90 percent were not offended by the Redskins nickname. The poll included people in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

In 2013, Snyder made his position on the matter clear, saying, "We'll never change the name, it's that simple. NEVER -- you can use caps." The franchise began using the Redskins nickname in 1933, when it was based in Boston and previously called the Braves. Team owner George Preston Marshall moved the club to Washington in 1937.

A statue of Marshall was removed from the Redskins' former Washington venue, RFK Stadium, on June 19 in the wake of protests seeking racial equality following the death of George Floyd. Under Marshall's leadership, the Redskins were the last NFL team to integrate, adding their first Black players in 1962. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi quotes from 'Tirukkural' again, now for soldiers in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday quoted from Tamil classic Tirukkural to reinforce that Indian armed forces have always followed the time honoured traditions of valour and honour. Addressing troops during a surprise visit to Ladakh, M...

IG clinch semifinal berth at OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online: China

Invictus Gaming rebounded from a first-map loss to defeat Royal Never Give Up on Friday and win Group B in the OGA Dota PIT 2020 Online China event. With the win, IG 3-0 clinched a berth in the upper-bracket semifinals.RNG 1-1 won the first...

Cycling-Quintana hit by car during training, sustains possible knee injury

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana has been hit by a car during training in Colombia and went to a hospital with a possible knee injury, his Arkea-Samsic team said on Friday. Nairo Quintana has been hit by a vehicle during training, ...

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in India, recovery rate crosses 60 pc

Indias COVID-19 cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time taking the countrys total figure to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. The cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020