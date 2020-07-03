Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:14 IST
The following are the top sports stories at 2110 hours: SPO-GOLF-LD IND COVID-19 impact: Hero Indian Open cancelled New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Hero Indian Open, the biggest golf tournament the country hosts, was on Friday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-BOX-DINGKO Cancer-stricken Dingko recovers from COVID-19, back at home in Imphal By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Asian Games gold-winning former boxer Dingko Singh has recovered from COVID-19, testing negative for the deadly virus on Friday over a month after the cancer-stricken legend was hospitalised in Imphal.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD ACU Would like to know who's involved: BCCI on T20 near Chandigarh streamed as Lankan Uva league match New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) A T20 match played near Chandigarh but streamed online as a game in Sri Lanka has caught the attention of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit, Punjab Police and the island country's cricket board, which has rejected any involvement and vowed to take legal action. SPO-CRI-ICC-SL-FIXING 2011 World Cup: No reason to doubt integrity of final, says ICC ACU head Dubai, Jul 3 (PTI) The ICC on Friday said there is no reason to doubt the integrity of the 2011 World Cup final in which India defeated Sri Lanka, asserting that it has not been provided any evidence that would merit an investigation into the game.

SPO-CRI-SL-FIXING-PROBE No evidence found, Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe Colombo, July 3 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Police on Friday ended its investigation into allegations that the country's 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. SPO-MINISTER-TOPS Sports Ministry to launch TOPS for junior athletes soon New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that his government will soon launch Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for junior athletes in the country with an aim to produce Olympic champions by 2028.

SPO-CRI-ENG-LD CURRAN Sam Curran tests negative for COVID-19, to resume training Southampton, Jul 3 (PTI) England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday tested negative for coronavirus, making him eligible to return to training, the country's cricket board announced. SPO-CRI-FLOWER-YOUNIS PCB, Pak team management decline comment on Flower's charge against Younis Karachi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board and the national team touring England have refused to comment on former batting coach Grant Flower's stunning claim that ex-captain Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat on receiving some unwanted advice.

SPO-FOOT-BALA Scottish Premier League on halt, Bala Devi working on her fitness New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) With COVID-19 pandemic affecting the sporting calendar worldwide, star Indian woman footballer Bala Devi is working on her fitness as she eagerly awaits the re-start of the Scottish Premier League. SPO-CRI-SA-PHYSIO SA physio emphasises on phased approach as players resume training Johannesburg, Jul 3 (PTI) The South African cricket team physiotherapist Craig Govender on Friday emphasised on the importance of a phased approach to training as the national players hit the ground after the long coronavirus-forced break.

SPO-GOLF-ATWAL Mixed bag for Atwal at 2-under 70; lies 68th in his first event in 4 months Detroit (Michigan), Jul 3 (PTI) Returning to competitive golf after four months, India's Arjun Atwal opened his campaign at the Rocket Mortgage Classis with a round of two-under 70. SPO-CRI-KULDEEP It's a challenge to bowl to Smith and De Villiers, says Kuldeep Yadav New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Australia's Steve Smith and retired South African swashbuckler AB de Villiers are the two batsmen, India's leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav finds most challenging to contain.

SPO-CRI-WINDIES-SQUAD Gabriel named in West Indies squad for England series Manchester, Jul 3 (PTI) Seasoned paceman Shannon Gabriel, returning from an ankle surgery, has been drafted into the 15-man West Indies Test squad for the Test series against England beginning on July 8. SPO-CRI-HUSSEY Fearful about T20 World Cup going ahead as planned, could be logistical nightmare: Hussey New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey is fearful of the prospect of Australia hosting the T20 World Cup in October-November and says a 16-team event amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be a logistical nightmare.

SPO-CRI-INZAMAM There was environment of fear in Pakistan team during 2019 WC: Inzamam Karachi, Jul 3 (PTI) There was a sense of insecurity among Pakistan players during the 2019 World Cup, claims former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, who also reckons that the PCB should have given Sarfaraz Ahmed more time as captain instead of removing him abruptly. SPO-CRI-BABAR Why compare me with Kohli or any other Indian player? Asks Babar Karachi, Jul 3 (PTI) Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam is tired of his constant comparisons with India skipper Virat Kohli and says he would rather be compared to the greats at home.

SPO-CHESS-AICF-SELECTION Factional feud crops up again in AICF, this time in team selection for chess Olympiad Chennai, Jul 3 (PTI) Factional feud in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) reared its ugly head again as the two warring groups named separate teams for the FIDE Online Olympiad scheduled to begin from July 22, even as a players forum appealed to the government to resolve the crisis in the national body..

