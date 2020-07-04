Reports: NFLPA recommends no preseason games

The NFL Players Association remains opposed to playing any exhibition games before the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple outlets reported on Friday that during a call on Thursday night, the union's board of representatives voted unanimously to recommend that the NFL play no preseason games. ESPN reported it's unclear if the NFL will consider the recommendation.

NFL Network said the NFLPA is focused on a slow ramp-up of activity that doesn't rush players into action. Per the report, their proposal would include three weeks of strength and conditioning, then 10 days of unpadded practices without contact and then two weeks of contact practices, with a maximum of 10 practices (and eight padded) in that span. Week 1 of the regular season would follow. Most teams are scheduled to report to training camp July 28, with rookies and quarterbacks potentially reporting the week before. The regular season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. Other teams begin play on Sept. 13.

Reports earlier this week said the NFL would reduce the preseason from four games per team to two, following the cancellation of the Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game. However, additional reports emerged that the union had yet to sign off on playing any games. NFL Network reported the league believes it has the right to determine the length of the preseason, but the NFLPA does not agree with that position.

According to multiple reports this week, the NFL could fine players who do not follow health and safety regulations, many of which were being discussed between players and the league in a call Friday. Many teams are expected to bring smaller rosters to training camp instead of the typical 90-man roster.

