Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: NFLPA recommends no preseason games

The NFL Players Association remains opposed to playing any exhibition games before the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple outlets reported on Friday that during a call on Thursday night, the union's board of representatives voted unanimously to recommend that the NFL play no preseason games.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 00:31 IST
Reports: NFLPA recommends no preseason games

The NFL Players Association remains opposed to playing any exhibition games before the regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple outlets reported on Friday that during a call on Thursday night, the union's board of representatives voted unanimously to recommend that the NFL play no preseason games. ESPN reported it's unclear if the NFL will consider the recommendation.

NFL Network said the NFLPA is focused on a slow ramp-up of activity that doesn't rush players into action. Per the report, their proposal would include three weeks of strength and conditioning, then 10 days of unpadded practices without contact and then two weeks of contact practices, with a maximum of 10 practices (and eight padded) in that span. Week 1 of the regular season would follow. Most teams are scheduled to report to training camp July 28, with rookies and quarterbacks potentially reporting the week before. The regular season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans. Other teams begin play on Sept. 13.

Reports earlier this week said the NFL would reduce the preseason from four games per team to two, following the cancellation of the Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game. However, additional reports emerged that the union had yet to sign off on playing any games. NFL Network reported the league believes it has the right to determine the length of the preseason, but the NFLPA does not agree with that position.

According to multiple reports this week, the NFL could fine players who do not follow health and safety regulations, many of which were being discussed between players and the league in a call Friday. Many teams are expected to bring smaller rosters to training camp instead of the typical 90-man roster.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Quintana escapes serious injury after being hit by car

Former Giro dItalia winner Nairo Quintana said he had not suffered any serious injuries after being hit by a car during training in Colombia on Friday.The 30-year-old Colombian, who won the Giro in 2014, the Vuelta in 2016 and twice finishe...

Canada suspends its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, eyes immigration boost

Canada is suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in the wake of new Chinese national security legislation and could boost immigration from the former British colony, top officials said on Friday. China imposed the legislation this...

Delhi HC allows Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita's plea to have video conferencing facility to consult lawyers

Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalitas plea to have video conferencing facilities with her lawyers twice a week and access to books from jail library. Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed Kalitas plea seeking to ha...

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020