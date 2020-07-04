Archer's easiness reminds me of Michael Holding: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop has said that Jofra Archer's easiness while bowling reminds him of Michael Holding. Bishop was speaking at an interaction with Nasser Hussain and Elma Smit as part of the ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out' and it was then that the Windies pacer was asked to name a bowler with a good bowling technique.

"In terms of modern guys, when I talk about bowling techniques, Jofra Archer's easiness reminds me of Michael Holding, Holding and Archer's bowling actions are two of the easiest, orthodox actions I have ever seen. I rate Archer's potential very highly," Bishop said during the podcast. Archer has played 7 Tests, 14 ODIs and 1 T20I in his career so far, managing to take 55 wickets.

The fast bowler made his international debut last year and immediately made headlines through his pace and aggression. The 25-year-old bowled the 'Super Over' in the finals of the 2019 World Cup and England was able to lift its maiden 50-over World Cup title.

A month later, he also represented England in the Ashes, and in the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, he was involved in a fierce on-field battle with Steve Smith. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England and West Indies are gearing up to play each other in three-match Test series, slated to begin from July 8. This series will mark the return of international cricket. Archer has been named in England's 13-member squad for the first Test against Windies. (ANI)