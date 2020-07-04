Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archer's easiness reminds me of Michael Holding: Ian Bishop

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop has said that Jofra Archer's easiness while bowling reminds him of Michael Holding.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:10 IST
Archer's easiness reminds me of Michael Holding: Ian Bishop
England pacer Jofra Archer (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop has said that Jofra Archer's easiness while bowling reminds him of Michael Holding. Bishop was speaking at an interaction with Nasser Hussain and Elma Smit as part of the ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out' and it was then that the Windies pacer was asked to name a bowler with a good bowling technique.

"In terms of modern guys, when I talk about bowling techniques, Jofra Archer's easiness reminds me of Michael Holding, Holding and Archer's bowling actions are two of the easiest, orthodox actions I have ever seen. I rate Archer's potential very highly," Bishop said during the podcast. Archer has played 7 Tests, 14 ODIs and 1 T20I in his career so far, managing to take 55 wickets.

The fast bowler made his international debut last year and immediately made headlines through his pace and aggression. The 25-year-old bowled the 'Super Over' in the finals of the 2019 World Cup and England was able to lift its maiden 50-over World Cup title.

A month later, he also represented England in the Ashes, and in the second Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, he was involved in a fierce on-field battle with Steve Smith. All international cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England and West Indies are gearing up to play each other in three-match Test series, slated to begin from July 8. This series will mark the return of international cricket. Archer has been named in England's 13-member squad for the first Test against Windies. (ANI)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

John Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as skipper of KKR: Aakash Chopra

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has revealed how John Buchanan wanted to remove Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR. Chopra said that during the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, both Ganguly and Buchanan had a...

AstraZeneca's Dapagliflozin gets DCGI nod for treatment of heart failure patients

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Saturday said it has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India DCGI for Dapagliflozin tablets for treatment of patients suffering from heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. The co...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSEUROPE People ...

Indian-led team develops cheap, electricity free centrifuge for COVID-19 testing

Researchers, led by an Indian scientist, have developed a cheap, electricity-free centrifuge to separate components in patient saliva samples for the detection of the novel coronavirus, an innovation that may increase accessibility of COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020