Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to start F1 season on pole in Austria

The front-row lockout by Mercedes equalled Ferrari's record of 65, and the "Black Arrows" were in a private duel at the scenic Red Bull Ring. "It feels really good, I've missed this feeling," said Bottas of a third career Austrian GP pole after 2017 and 2018, and one secured despite going into the gravel on his final flying lap.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:33 IST
Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to start F1 season on pole in Austria
"It feels really good, I've missed this feeling," said Bottas of a third career Austrian GP pole after 2017 and 2018, and one secured despite going into the gravel on his final flying lap. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Finland's Valtteri Bottas will start the Formula One season on pole position after denying Mercedes teammate and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton the top slot in Austria on Saturday. The front-row lockout by Mercedes equalled Ferrari's record of 65, and the "Black Arrows" were in a private duel at the scenic Red Bull Ring.

"It feels really good, I've missed this feeling," said Bottas of a third career Austrian GP pole after 2017 and 2018, and one secured despite going into the gravel on his final flying lap. "Our team have done an amazing job, we seem to be in our own league."

Hamilton was a mere 0.012 slower than Finn's time of one minute 02.939 seconds, set on his first run, after lapping fastest in all three practise sessions at the scenic Red Bull Ring. "The car was great, I just didn't manage to put the greatest laps together," said the Briton.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the winner of the past two races at his team's home circuit, qualified third but as the sole driver in the top 10 on the medium tyres. McLaren's Lando Norris, at 20 the youngest man in the race, will line up an impressive fourth.

Ferrari struggled, however, with four-times champion Sebastian Vettel failing to reach the final phase of qualifying and starting 11th while Charles Leclerc, on pole last year, ended up seventh on the grid. "Of course, it's a surprise, we thought we had a little bit more in hand but it seems the others were probably running a little bit more fuel or were more conservative in practice," Vettel said.

"I wasn't so happy with the car, more oversteer in entry than I would like. But we will see, I think tomorrow is a different picture."

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's COVID-19 death toll crosses 10,000-mark

Russias death toll from the coronavirus has risen above 10,000The national coronavirus task force on Saturday reported 168 COVID-19 deaths over the past day, bringing the national total to 10,027. It also tallied 6,632 new infections, raisi...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in JK's Poonch

Pakistan on Saturday night violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman saidHe said that mortar shelling and small arm firing from across the border started around 7.45 pm in ...

COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal jumps to 736 with record 19 fatalities in one day

West Bengal registered twin records of the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 fatalities and cases on Saturday, as 19 people succumbed to the disease and 743 more tested positive for the virus, the state health department said. The death ...

Coronavirus case count in Ahmedabad rises to 21,715 with 172 new cases, death toll in the district goes up by nine to 1,475: officials.

Coronavirus case count in Ahmedabad rises to 21,715 with 172 new cases, death toll in the district goes up by nine to 1,475 officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020