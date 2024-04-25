Motor racing-Newey to leave Red Bull - reports

Formula One's most sought after designer Adrian Newey wants to leave champions Red Bull, according to media reports on Thursday. A Red Bull spokesman said Newey was contracted until at least the end of 2025 "and we are unaware of him joining any other team".

The BBC reported, however, that the 65-year-old believed he could negotiate an exit to work for another team from next season. Newey could not be immediately reached for comment.

The BBC and Germany's Auto Motor und Sport both reported that the Briton had told Red Bull he wanted to move on following allegations about team principal Christian Horner. Horner was cleared in February of alleged misconduct towards a female employee, who has lodged an appeal against the outcome.

Newey has designed championship-winning cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, who are currently dominant with Max Verstappen, in his decades in Formula One and has been a regular target for top teams. Ferrari, who will have seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton joining them next season, and Aston Martin have been named as possible future employers.

Mercedes have openly courted Verstappen as a possible replacement for Hamilton in 2025. Red Bull are ending their partnership with Honda at the end of next season and making their own engine with backing from Ford.

