Felix Hernandez opts out of season

Felix Hernandez, who signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason, has opted out of playing in 2020 over coronavirus fears, his agent tweeted late Saturday night. Wilfredo Polidor, in a tweet in English and Spanish, said Hernandez has "fear of Covid - 19."

The news comes one day after Hernandez reported to Braves camp in his bid to extend his career as the team's No. 5 starter. Hernandez participated in drills on Saturday. The coronavirus was top of mind for Hernandez on Friday, who encouraged his followers on Twitter to "keep each other safe." Hernandez, on Atlanta's initial 60-player pool, pitched 15 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, earning six All-Star nods and a Cy Young Award in 2010.

The 34-year-old said in May that he wants to reach 200 wins and 3,000 strikeouts before he retires. He currently sits at 169 wins and 2,524 strikeouts. --Field Level Media