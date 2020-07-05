Baseball-Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said. In a statement https://www.mlb.com/braves/news/freddie-freeman-tests-positive-for-covid-19, Snitker said pitchers Touki Toussaint and Will Smith as well as shortstop Pete Kozma had caught the virus.

The Braves added that Toussaint and Smith were asymptomatic but Freeman and Kozma were battling a fever and other symptoms. "Freeman isn't feeling great, but he's young and strong," Snitker said of the 30-year-old.

"He's going to want to get back out there sooner than later. But the biggest thing we want him to do is just get right and to get better, and then he'll get back at it." MLB announced the results of its first set of mandatory tests on Friday and said 31 players and seven staff members had tested positive.

The league and its players' association agreed a shortened, 60-game 2020 campaign that would begin on either July 23 or 24 with no fans present. MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in March but delayed the campaign because of the virus pandemic that has killed more than 129,700 people in the United States.