Left Menu
Development News Edition

Players gave everything: Manuel Neuer on Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal title win

After Bayern Munich clinched the DFB-Pokal title, Manuel Neuer said the players gave everything and displayed a "very special" performance in the final.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 13:24 IST
Players gave everything: Manuel Neuer on Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal title win
Bayern Munich defeated Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the final here on Saturday. (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After Bayern Munich clinched the DFB-Pokal title, Manuel Neuer said the players gave everything and displayed a "very special" performance in the final. "We're just glad about and proud of the team display! Due to the coronavirus situation the cup triumph is definitely very special, we've never seen anything like this. But FC Bayern were motivated and hungry in the last few weeks, all players gave it everything. What we showed was very special," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

Bayern Munich lifted the DFB-Pokal trophy after defeating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the final here on Saturday. With this victory, Bayern Munich celebrated their 20th DFB Cup triumph after sealing their 30th German championship title in June. Robert Lewandowski played a crucial role in the match as he netted twice to hand his side a victory. Reflecting on the win, Lewandowski said the players played well together as a team.

"We showed that we're the better team and we wanted to win the cup. I'm glad that we played well together as a whole team. In the first half, we played really well, from the guys at the back to the lads up top. When I scored my first goal, my first thought was: 'Why not just have a go!' For the second goal Ivan Perisic laid the ball off really well for me and I saw that the goalkeeper dived a bit early," he said. Hansi Flick, the manager of Bayern Munich, has now won the German double both as a player and as a coach. Previously, only Niko Kovac had succeeded in doing so - last year, also with Bayern Munich. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes to recall 660,000 vehicles in China for oil leak

Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak. A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts...

India to save 20 pc logistic cost in supplies to CIS countries via Chabahar: Mandaviya

By developing strategic Chabahar Port in Iran, Indian will reduce logistics cost by 20 per cent in container transport to CIS countries, bypassing China or Europe, Union Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya has said. So far, CIS countries could b...

One of two Seattle protesters hit by car dies, other in ICU

Two female protesters in Seattle were hit on Saturday by a speeding car that drove into a crowd demonstrating on an interstate highway, causing injuries that led to the death of one, while leaving the other in serious condition. Seattle has...

Women rule the roost in Assam's Nalbari as they occupy 2 dozen key posts

Breaking the proverbial glass ceiling has become commonplace in Assams Nalbari as women rule the roost in the district by occupying all the key posts including the head of civil administration, police and judiciaryThe already strong numbers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020