Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would have changed my game to be a T20 player: Ganguly backs format

I think I would have enjoyed T20," he said. Ganguly also spoke about leading India to the 2003 World Cup final and the landmark jersey-waving incident from the Lord's balcony after his team chased down 326 to win the NatWest Trophy Final in 2002.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 15:52 IST
Would have changed my game to be a T20 player: Ganguly backs format
File photo Image Credit: ANI

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday lent his support for T20 cricket, saying he would have reinvented his game to meet the demands of the shortest format if he was playing in this era. "T20 is very important. I would have changed my game. It's the licence to keep swinging and keep hitting...," Ganguly said while replying to a question on BCCI Twitter handle during a series with Test opener Mayank Agarwal.

The former India captain, with 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, was at the fag end of his career when the country embraced the format, but he did captain IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders before switching to Pune Warriors. "I would have loved to play T20, although I did play for the first five years of the IPL. I think I would have enjoyed T20," he said.

Ganguly also spoke about leading India to the 2003 World Cup final and the landmark jersey-waving incident from the Lord's balcony after his team chased down 326 to win the NatWest Trophy Final in 2002. "It was a great moment. We all got carried away, but that's what sport is, when you win a game like that, you celebrate even more. That was one of the great cricket matches I have been part of," he said.

Asked to compare the triumph with the World Cup final, he said: "Both have their own place. The World Cup final has a special place; we got smashed by Australia. They were the best team in that generation. "Getting to the World Cup, winning every game hands down except Australia, I thought, was a great achievement.

"The NatWest had its own charm. When you win in England, on a Saturday at the Lord's, it's a remarkable feeling. It's a packed house. I am sure you will get to play Test cricket in England, when we travel to play five Tests...and it's a remarkable experience," he signed off..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriffs official said. Two Greenville County sheriffs deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out ...

Yatri Niwas to be used as base camp in Jammu for upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage

The Yatri Niwas at Bhagwati Nagar here would be used as the base camp for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, an official said. The yatri Niwas is being prepared as the base camp for the A...

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has said that America loves India, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him and the people of the country on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States. The Fourth of July -- al...

106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives COVID-19

A centenarian man from Delhi, who was four years old during the 1918 Spanish Flu, has survived COVID-19 and recovered faster than his son, in his 70s, at a dedicated coronavirus facility here, doctors said. The 106-year-old patient was disc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020