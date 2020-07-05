Left Menu
Hope guys in our team carry forward legacy of Sir Everton Weekes: Shamarh Brooks

West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks has condoled the demise of Sir Everton Weekes and has said that he hopes the guys in the current side carry forward the legacy of the Windies legend.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:21 IST
West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks has condoled the demise of Sir Everton Weekes and has said that he hopes the guys in the current side carry forward the legacy of the Windies legend. His remark came as Weekes passed away earlier this week at the age of 95.

"When I scored my first Test hundred in India, I spoke about Sir Everton. Even in first-class cricket, whenever cricket is being played at Kensington Oval, he would always be in the president's suite watching," ESPNCricinfo quoted Brooks as saying. "You were always able to go up there, whether it be during the game or after the game, and have a word with him about what he would have seen, what you can do differently. Now that great man has gone but he has left a legacy and hopefully the guys in the team now can carry on that legacy," he added.

Weekes had played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings in 1948. He was part of the famous Three Ws - alongside Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott. He made his Test debut at age of 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley and his final match was against Pakistan in Trinidad a decade later.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out for 90 at Chennai. Weekes's cousin Bam Bam Weekes and son David Murray played international cricket while a few other relatives played first-class cricket. Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four one-day internationals, all in 1994.

On the other hand, Brooks will be seen in action in the upcoming three-match Test series against England. This series will mark the return of international cricket. All international cricket was suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

