Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 17:26 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1725 hours: SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-INTERVIEW Feeling yet to sink in but my life hasn't changed at all: Cummins on IPL big bucks By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) It's been six months since he struck IPL gold with a record-breaking bid but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his life hasn't changed one bit because he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure. SPO-GOLF-ATWAL Atwal's 66 rockets him into top-20 at Rocket Classic Detroit (Michigan), Jul 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal put on a master class as he drove well to fire a six-under 66 in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to end the day at Tied 18th, here.

SPO-CRI-CSA-AWARDS Quinton de Kock named men's Cricketer of the Year in CSA's virtual awards Johannesburg, Jul 5 (PTI) White-ball skipper Quinton de Kock was named the men's 'cricketer of the year' at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) annual awards ceremony, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-MENDIS-LD ACCIDENT Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested after fatal road accident Colombo, Jul 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 64-year-old cyclist.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY Would have changed my game to be a T20 player: Ganguly backs format Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday lent his support for T20 cricket, saying he would have reinvented his game to meet the demands of the shortest format if he was playing in this era. SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN-STOKES Stokes is a bit like Kohli, he will turn out to be an excellent captain: Hussain Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has compared Ben Stokes' leadership abilities with Virat Kohli, saying the all-rounder will turn out to be an "excellent captain" when he dons the hat in Joe Root's absence during the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton, starting July 8.

SPO-WRESTLING-COOK-INTERVIEW India has burned me pretty deeply: wrestling coach Cook on sacking By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) "Burned deeply" by his abrupt exit as Indian women's wrestling coach, Andrew Cook is still trying to figure out what went wrong in his stint during which he did what was required of him. SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-CHHETRI Chhetri motivated enough to keep going, very valuable to youngsters: Stimac By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian football head coach Igor Stimac feels that talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri is motivated enough to keep going and remains "very valuable" for guiding the national team youngsters.

SPO-VIRUS-CAB-EDEN CORRECTED) CAB closes office for 7 days after Eden staff tests positive for COVID-19 Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) headquarter was on Sunday shut down for seven days after a non-permanent staff of the iconic Eden Gardens ground tested positive for COVID-19. SPO-CRI-BRATHWAITE Brathwaite banking on Brooks to make impact against England as Dravid predicted "big things" for him Manchester, Jul 5 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite expects batsman Shamarh Brooks to be a key player for the team during the upcoming Test series against England despite his limited experience as India legend Rahul Dravid has predicted a great career for him.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-WARNER Having Warner in team is like having Floyd Mayweather: Justin Langer Melbourne, Jul 5 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday likened David Warner to unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather, calling him an "absolute ripper" who will never get to be a leader thanks to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. SPO-BASKET-LD IND Need for a basketball league in India: national team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) There is no dearth of talent in India according to men's basketball captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who feels the advent of a professional league will give the national players an opportunity to prosper in the sport.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

BCCI president Ganguly named as one ATK-Mohun Bagan directors

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been named as one of the directors of the merged Indian Super League franchise ATK-Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season. Led by chairman Sanjiv Goneka, who has acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in t...

City civic body chief apologises to family of COVID-19 victim

The city civic body chief has apologised to the family of a deceased 65-year-old COVID-19 victim, whose body was reportedly left unattended for three hours on the roadside here while they waited for an ambulance. B H Anil Kumar, Commissione...

Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction

In a nearly empty Philadelphia courtroom in July 2015, a lawyer for Bill Cosby implored a federal judge to keep the comedians testimony in an old sexual battery lawsuit under wraps. It was sensitive. Embarrassing. Private. US District Judge...

Shah, Rajnath, Kejriwal visit newly-created 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds, including 250 in the ICU, for COVID-19 patients here on Sunday, officials said. The facility has been constructed in just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020