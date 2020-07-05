The following are the top sports stories at 1725 hours: SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-INTERVIEW Feeling yet to sink in but my life hasn't changed at all: Cummins on IPL big bucks By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) It's been six months since he struck IPL gold with a record-breaking bid but Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins says his life hasn't changed one bit because he has never been the sort to be too affected by either success or failure. SPO-GOLF-ATWAL Atwal's 66 rockets him into top-20 at Rocket Classic Detroit (Michigan), Jul 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal put on a master class as he drove well to fire a six-under 66 in the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to end the day at Tied 18th, here.

SPO-CRI-CSA-AWARDS Quinton de Kock named men's Cricketer of the Year in CSA's virtual awards Johannesburg, Jul 5 (PTI) White-ball skipper Quinton de Kock was named the men's 'cricketer of the year' at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) annual awards ceremony, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-MENDIS-LD ACCIDENT Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested after fatal road accident Colombo, Jul 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a 64-year-old cyclist.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY Would have changed my game to be a T20 player: Ganguly backs format Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday lent his support for T20 cricket, saying he would have reinvented his game to meet the demands of the shortest format if he was playing in this era. SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN-STOKES Stokes is a bit like Kohli, he will turn out to be an excellent captain: Hussain Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Former England skipper Nasser Hussain has compared Ben Stokes' leadership abilities with Virat Kohli, saying the all-rounder will turn out to be an "excellent captain" when he dons the hat in Joe Root's absence during the first Test against the West Indies in Southampton, starting July 8.

SPO-WRESTLING-COOK-INTERVIEW India has burned me pretty deeply: wrestling coach Cook on sacking By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) "Burned deeply" by his abrupt exit as Indian women's wrestling coach, Andrew Cook is still trying to figure out what went wrong in his stint during which he did what was required of him. SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-CHHETRI Chhetri motivated enough to keep going, very valuable to youngsters: Stimac By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian football head coach Igor Stimac feels that talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri is motivated enough to keep going and remains "very valuable" for guiding the national team youngsters.

SPO-VIRUS-CAB-EDEN CORRECTED) CAB closes office for 7 days after Eden staff tests positive for COVID-19 Kolkata, Jul 5 (PTI) The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) headquarter was on Sunday shut down for seven days after a non-permanent staff of the iconic Eden Gardens ground tested positive for COVID-19. SPO-CRI-BRATHWAITE Brathwaite banking on Brooks to make impact against England as Dravid predicted "big things" for him Manchester, Jul 5 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite expects batsman Shamarh Brooks to be a key player for the team during the upcoming Test series against England despite his limited experience as India legend Rahul Dravid has predicted a great career for him.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-WARNER Having Warner in team is like having Floyd Mayweather: Justin Langer Melbourne, Jul 5 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday likened David Warner to unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather, calling him an "absolute ripper" who will never get to be a leader thanks to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. SPO-BASKET-LD IND Need for a basketball league in India: national team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) There is no dearth of talent in India according to men's basketball captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who feels the advent of a professional league will give the national players an opportunity to prosper in the sport.