Soccer-Xavi renews Al-Sadd contract for 2020-21 season

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 19:06 IST
Xavi Hernandez has renewed his managerial contract with Qatari side Al-Sadd for the 2020-21 season, the club announced on Sunday amid speculation he could return to his former club Barcelona. Spanish media had reported that Xavi had been approached by Barca to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January while reports this week once again linked him with a return to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

