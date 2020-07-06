Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians' Francona favors nickname change for club

"I think it's time to move forward," Francona said during a Zoom call on Sunday, two days after the team issued a statement saying that the organization is "committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name." Francona, 61, admitted that the topic of the team's name and the Chief Wahoo logo has been on his mind for quite some time, however he has sidestepped it in previous years.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 00:36 IST
Indians' Francona favors nickname change for club

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said Sunday that he is in favor of the team changing its name. "I think it's time to move forward," Francona said during a Zoom call on Sunday, two days after the team issued a statement saying that the organization is "committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name."

Francona, 61, admitted that the topic of the team's name and the Chief Wahoo logo has been on his mind for quite some time, however he has sidestepped it in previous years. "I've been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement," Francona said. "I know in the past, when I've been asked about, whether it's our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say, 'I know that we're never trying to be disrespectful.'

"And I still feel that way. But I don't think that's a good enough answer today. I think it's time to move forward. It's a very difficult subject. It's also delicate." The Indians were a charter member of the American League in 1901 and originally named the Blues, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History from Case Western Reserve University in the city. The team briefly was called the Broncos, and between 1903-11, was called the Naps in honor of player-manager Nap Lajoie.

For the next two years, while the team officially was known as the Molly McGuires, locals still referred to the team as the Naps. When Lajoie was traded after the 1914 season, the team was renamed the Indians in 1915 on the suggestion of sportswriters. Both the Indians and the NFL's Washington Redskins long have faced criticism for maintaining their Native American-themed nicknames.

After the 2018 season, the Indians stopped wearing the smiling, red-faced Chief Wahoo emblem on their hats and jerseys, though they still sell products with that image. Other sports teams with Native American nicknames have toned down the related imageries over the years.

The Kansas City Chiefs retired their horse mascot ridden by a man in a feathered headdress, and the Atlanta Braves retired mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa in the 1980s. Universities including Stanford, Arkansas State, William & Mary and Louisiana-Monroe have dropped the Indians nickname.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab vehicle fails to reach orbit; Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Yankees' LeMahieu, Cessa test positive for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 people at Cuttack cancer hospital test COVID-positive in 10 days; probe ordered

An investigation was ordered on Sunday after around 100 patients, attendants and healthcare workers at a cancer hospital in Odishas Cuttack tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days, officials said. The Acharya Harihar Regional Cance...

Motor racing-Hamilton and other F1 drivers take a knee in Austria

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and a majority of Formula Ones 20 drivers took a knee on the starting grid before Sundays season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in a stance against racism.The sports only Black driver, an outspoken campa...

France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it - report

The head of the French cybersecurity agency ANSSI said there would not be a total ban on using equipment from Huawei in the rollout of the French 5G telecoms network, but that it was pushing French telcos to avoid switching to the Chinese c...

USS Nimitz, USS Ronald Reagan not intimidated: US Navy over 'aircraft carrier killer' missile threat by Chinese media

USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan are not intimidated, US Navys Chief of Information said on Sunday local time, responding to Chinese state media which boasted that China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons. The United Stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020