Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals' Miller: Season is not a 'slam dunk'

St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Andrew Miller said Sunday that it is not a "slam dunk" that the 2020 season will occur. Overall, he is 54-54 with a 4.02 ERA in 556 appearances (66 starts) with seven teams over the past 14 seasons. Also on Sunday, the Cardinals announced that infielder Elehuris Montero tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 05:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 05:24 IST
Cardinals' Miller: Season is not a 'slam dunk'

St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Andrew Miller said Sunday that it is not a "slam dunk" that the 2020 season will occur. The 35-year-old Miller served on the players' union committee during the recent negotiations with club owners so he is well versed on the health and safety issues.

He's also pointed out that he studied the coronavirus figures and doesn't like what he sees. "Absolutely. I think there's still some doubt that we're going to have a season now," Miller told reporters on a video teleconference after a Sunday workout in St. Louis. "We're here, but I'm from Florida -- I read my local (information) every day and I think we're over 10,000 cases again. By no means is this a slam dunk.

"We're trying. We're going to give it our best effort. But for me to sit here and say 100 percent I think would be a lie." Miller said players will have to be extra diligent in their behavior as well as their clubhouse conduct. He also feels expanded testing was important for everyone's health and safety.

"If this is going to work, if Major League Baseball is going to have a season it's going to because players have been responsible, and staff," Miller said. "I don't want to be the one that brings down a season." Later, Miller emphasized that players bear the responsibility of protecting the "bubble" -- the space teams are creating around players and staff in an effort to protect them from potential coronavirus exposure.

"If guys don't take this seriously, I don't know if this is going to work," Miller said. "There's (also) going to be a little bit of luck." Miller, a two-time All-Star, is beginning his second season with the Cardinals and went 5-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 73 appearances last season. Overall, he is 54-54 with a 4.02 ERA in 556 appearances (66 starts) with seven teams over the past 14 seasons.

Also on Sunday, the Cardinals announced that infielder Elehuris Montero tested positive for COVID-19. The club said Montero is asymptomatic and was placed in isolation. St. Louis revealed Saturday that left-handed pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Ricardo Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP. He said that gym owners are facing major financial issues as gyms...

Can't say about capital shifting but we are prepared: Andhra DGP after Vizag visit

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Gautam Sawang on Sunday denied to comment on the capital shifting but said they are prepared. Speaking to reporters after completing his two-day tour of Visakhapatnam, he said I cannot say when ...

Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was back at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanakas quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more ...

Founder of S African Hindu political party succumbs to COVID-19

Jayraj Bachu, a founding member and national leader of South Africas only Hindu political party, has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 75. The Durban resident Bachu was cremated on Saturday.His son Umesh told the weekly Sunday Tribune that his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020