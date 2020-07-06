Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

Tanaka's quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more amazing when considering the speed at which that line drive was traveling when it hit Tanaka. "That ball came back, I think they said 112 mph," Yankees lefty James Paxton told reporters Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2020 06:13 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 06:13 IST
Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was back at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanaka's quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more amazing when considering the speed at which that line drive was traveling when it hit Tanaka.

"That ball came back, I think they said 112 mph," Yankees lefty James Paxton told reporters Sunday. The official diagnosis for Tanaka is a mild concussion, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

"He came in around noon today and was in really good spirits," Boone said of Tanaka. "Got a really good night sleep; no loss of appetite. We're encouraged where he is and we'll take it day by day, but hopefully it's not something that'll take too long. Since he got to the hospital, he's pretty much been symptom free and feeling good ... (and was) in good spirits popping around today, so I think at this point we're really encouraged." The scene was quite different a day earlier, as trainers and teammates immediately ran to the mound at Yankee Stadium to assist Tanaka, who remained on the ground for several minutes. The Japanese hurler was able to walk off the field with some assistance.

Tanaka, a two-time All-Star, posted an 11-9 record with a 4.45 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts) last season with New York. The 31-year-old sports a 75-43 record with a 3.75 ERA in six seasons with the Yankees. The other big news Sunday was Paxton, who threw live batting practice for the first time as he recovers from back surgery in February. He told reporters he is back to full health. The 31-year-old is entering his second season with New York. He posted a 15-6 record -- setting a career best for victories -- with a 3.82 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings last season.

On Sunday, he threw behind a protective screen during batting practice. That was an issue Saturday as Tanaka was not using the screen as pitchers have the option of using it or ditching it for live batting sessions. "What happened yesterday was so scary. After seeing that happen, I just wanted to play it safe, especially first time out there," Paxton said of using the screen. "Luckily it doesn't happen very often, but I just wanted to play it safe the first time out. Next time it'll be more of a sim game setting, so the screen won't be out there. But, especially after yesterday, it was a conscious decision just to have it out there for safety."

"Obviously it's incredibly unfortunate what happened today," Boone said Saturday after Tanaka was hit, before later adding, "Unfortunately that's sometimes the risk that goes along with it. You do your best to protect guys, but you're not going to have a screen out there all the time." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA releases restart scrimmage schedule; Tiafoe tests positive for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh CM requests PM to allow opening of gyms with conditions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant permission for opening and operating gyms with the condition of compliance to SOP. He said that gym owners are facing major financial issues as gyms...

Can't say about capital shifting but we are prepared: Andhra DGP after Vizag visit

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Gautam Sawang on Sunday denied to comment on the capital shifting but said they are prepared. Speaking to reporters after completing his two-day tour of Visakhapatnam, he said I cannot say when ...

Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was back at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanakas quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more ...

Founder of S African Hindu political party succumbs to COVID-19

Jayraj Bachu, a founding member and national leader of South Africas only Hindu political party, has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 75. The Durban resident Bachu was cremated on Saturday.His son Umesh told the weekly Sunday Tribune that his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020