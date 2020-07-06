Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hull City's Herbie Kane to miss rest of season due to injury

Hull City manager Grant Mccann on Sunday confirmed that Herbie Kane will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

ANI | Hull | Updated: 06-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 18:49 IST
Hull City's Herbie Kane to miss rest of season due to injury
Hull City logo . Image Credit: ANI

Hull City manager Grant Mccann on Sunday confirmed that Herbie Kane will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury. Kane suffered the injury during the club's 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough on July 2.

"Herbie is going to be out for the rest for the season now. He's torn a tendon in his hamstring, which we were really surprised about because Herbie himself thought he was okay when he came back into the training ground," the club's official website quoted Mccann as saying. Mccann admitted that it is not a good news for the club and wished Kane a speedy recovery.

"In all seriousness, it's not good news for us or Herbie and we wish him a speedy recovery," he said. Hull City on Sunday suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of West Brom in the ongoing Championship. (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, state tally at 5,522

A total of 193 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,522, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of the 5,522 cases, the number of active cases stands at 2,252, stated Vijayan.Ind...

Naomi Campbell opens online Paris Couture Week, stresses upon diversity in fashion

Supermodel Naomi Campbell on Monday opened the first digital Paris Haute Couture Week with a powerful speech demanding urgent actions to make fashion industry diverse and inclusive. In an Instagram live, the fashion icon stressed on the nee...

Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme

Bihar Education Department has instructed senior district education officers to provide eight kg ration and Rs 358 to children studying in Class 1-5 and 12 kg ration and Rs 536 to students of Class 6-8 under mid-day meal scheme for May, Jun...

Operations in South China Sea increase warfighting readiness of Reagan and Nimitz squadrons :US Navy official

As the two US aircraft carriers---USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Force are conducting operations in the South China Sea, Captain Michael Rovenolt, commanding officer of Carrier Air Wing said that our forces provide combatan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020