Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life will be back to normal once coronavirus vaccine is out, says Ganguly

People will have to 'bear' with the COVID-19 until the end of this year or the beginning of 2021, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly adding that "life will be back to normal" once coronavirus vaccine is out.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 21:53 IST
Life will be back to normal once coronavirus vaccine is out, says Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Image Credit: ANI

People will have to 'bear' with the COVID-19 until the end of this year or the beginning of 2021, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly adding that "life will be back to normal" once coronavirus vaccine is out. BCCI Twitter handle posted a video where batsman Mayank Agarwal asked Ganguly about his views on cricket in the post-coronavirus era.

"What are your views on the fact that the game will not remain the same post the COVID-19 and the ban on saliva," asked Agarwal. Replying to the batsman, Ganguly said, "I will wait for the vaccine to come out and then life will be normal. Till then, yes we will have to be a little more careful because of what is happening and you do not want to fall sick."

"Saliva is an issue that is why we all are wearing masks during this period to make sure that your saliva does not get to someone. Once the vaccine will come out just like any other illness, everything will be fine. I think the next two to four months will be a little tough, we will have to bear it. By the end of this year or the beginning of the next year, life will be back to normal." The president of India's cricket governing body also said, "It is like batting technique, it is not the same on all pitches. You play differently on slow pitches and when it turns, you play differently and when it is flat, you play differently." (ANI)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Karachi garment factory inferno act of terrorism: probe report

The fire at a garment factory in Karachis Baldia town in September 2012 that killed 289 people was an act of organised terrorism and not an accident, according to a probe report released by the Sindh government in Pakistan on Monday. Accord...

IDBI Trusteeship releases 12.5 lakh pledged shares of Max Financial

IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd ITSL has released 12.5 lakh equity shares of Max Financial Services, a regulatory filing said on Monday. The shares were released on the instruction of a lender on July 2 by ITSL, which is acting as a security ...

France: Macron ousts interior minister after police protests

French President Emmanuel Macron ousted his interior minister as part of a government shakeup Monday after protests against police brutality. The reshuffle is aimed at shifting the governments focus to post-virus economic recovery in the la...

Trans anger as J.K. Rowling compares hormone treatment to gay conversion therapy

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling angered the trans community on Monday for comparing hormone treatment for people seeking to transition gender to gay conversion therapy, fuelling a row over transgender rights.We are watching a new kind of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020