Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Colombian FA fined $4.6 million over World Cup ticket scam

The decision came after two years of investigation and also included fines for officials with TICKET YA, the FCF's partner company set up to sell home tickets for Colombia’s games in the qualifiers for the tournament held in Russia in 2018. Investigators with the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce said the tickets were sold at well above market prices and restricted the ability of other firms to compete.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 01:17 IST
Soccer-Colombian FA fined $4.6 million over World Cup ticket scam

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and some of its senior members have been fined $4.6 million for planning and executing a scheme to resell World Cup tickets at inflated prices, the country’s commerce regulator said on Monday. The decision came after two years of investigation and also included fines for officials with TICKET YA, the FCF's partner company set up to sell home tickets for Colombia’s games in the qualifiers for the tournament held in Russia in 2018.

Investigators with the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce said the tickets were sold at well above market prices and restricted the ability of other firms to compete. More than 42,000 tickets for eight of Colombia’s nine home games were involved in the scam, generating profits of more than $3.5 million.

In one of the examples cited, Colombia’s home qualifier against Brazil in Barranquilla, TICKET YA charged 270,000 ($74) pesos for tickets with a face value of 60,000 pesos ($16.4), a mark up of 350%. The individuals fined include FCF president Ramon Jesurun and his vice president Alvaro Gonzalez.

Luis Bedoya, the former head of the federation who resigned and pleaded guilty to corruption charges in the FIFA corruption scandal, was also fined. The FCF said in a statement it had not yet been informed of the decision but highlighted what it said were irregularities in the investigation and a lack of evidence.

The Attorney General's Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the reselling of World Cup tickets.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

Unisys Corp positioned as 'Major Player' in IDC MarketScape 

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Will Mia Khalifa’s porn videos be removed from Pornhub & Bangbros?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die at 68

The worlds longest-surviving conjoined twins died July 4 at the age of 68. Ronnie and Donnie Galyon, of Beavercreek, Ohio, were born joined at the abdomen Oct. 28, 1951. In 2014, the brothers earned the distinction of being the worlds oldes...

'Crushing experience' awaits Ghislaine Maxwell at troubled jail

Ghislaine Maxwell was detained on Monday in a troubled U.S. jail in Brooklyn where she will undergo humiliating searches and be denied nearly all possessions, a far cry from the luxury estate where she was arrested as an accused accomplice ...

Brazil shocked by woman held as a slave for years at family mansion

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The discovery of a domestic worker kept as a slave in a mansion in a wealthy part of Sao Paulo for years has shocked Brazil, with labor prosecutors seeking a large R1 mil...

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on strong services sector, hopes of China recovery

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Monday as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity in June and expectations of a revival in Chinas economy boosted optimism, helping investors look past a surge in new coronavirus cases in the United States. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020