Soccer-Werder Bremen retain Bundesliga status by narrowest margin

Werder Bremen narrowly edged hosts Heidenheim on the away goals rule in their Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff on Monday to preserve their top-flight status. Werder have spent only one season outside the German top flight but were forced into the playoff after finishing third from bottom this season.

Reuters | Heidenheim | Updated: 07-07-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 02:17 IST
Werder Bremen narrowly edged hosts Heidenheim on the away goals rule in their Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff on Monday to preserve their top-flight status. Three goals in the last five minutes ensured a lively end to a 2-2 draw after the two teams had played out a goalless stalemate in last Thursday's first leg in Bremen.

Heidenheim defender Norman Theuerkauf turned the ball into his own net in the third minute to hand Werder the lead and Ludwig Augustinsson added a 94th minute strike while Tim Kleindienst equalised twice for Heidenheim, who finished third in the second division and were hoping to get promoted to the top flight for the first time. Werder have spent only one season outside the German top flight but were forced into the playoff after finishing third from bottom this season. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

