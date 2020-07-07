Rachael Laws signs contract with Liverpool

Liverpool on Tuesday announced that they have signed of goalkeeper Rachael Law ws,ho is making a move from Reading. "Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of goalkeeper Rachael Laws," the club said in a statement.

The 29-year-old joined the Reds after two years in the Women's Super League (WSL) with Reading. Laws was a title winner with Liverpool Women in 2013 when on loan from her first club Sunderland. Laws said she is excited to be back at the club where her WSL journey started.

"It's a little bit surreal at the minute. Liverpool is where my WSL journey started. I'm excited to be back, excited to start my new journey with Liverpool and looking forward to getting back and hopefully getting the club back to where they belong in the WSL," the club's website quoted Laws as saying. (ANI)