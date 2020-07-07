Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chess Controversy: GM RB Ramesh resigns from chief selector's post citing 'interference'

The Raja and Chauhan factions have been at loggerheads over various issues. In a press release, Deshpande said Ramesh was entrusted to select the Indian team for the 1st Online Chess Olympiad to be held from July 22 to August 30.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:56 IST
Chess Controversy: GM RB Ramesh resigns from chief selector's post citing 'interference'

Grandmaster RB Ramesh on Tuesday resigned as the chief selector of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) alleging "interference" from warring officials of rival factions. AICF Secretary Vijay Deshpande accused Bharat Singh Chauhan of interfering in the selection process and said that led to Ramesh's resignation. However, the AICF has not accepted his resignation.

Ramesh, a former Commonwealth Chess champion, said he found it difficult to continue as the selection panel head due to the constant interference in team selection issues and confusion created by federation officials. "I have quit as chief selector of the AICF because of interference in team selection and the uncertainty prevailing in the federation...It was also getting too complicated," Ramesh told PTI.

He further said the team had been selected as per norms laid down by the AICF and added that his fellow selectors were in agreement. The other selectors were International Master Lanka Ravi and FIDE Master Ashwini Tiwari.

Ramesh said he had picked the squad going by the rating of January to March as no tournaments were held after that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The factional feud in the federation had cropped up again when the groups -- one headed by President P R Venketrama Raja and the other by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan -- had named separate teams for the Online Chess Olympiad scheduled from July 22.

However, the two factions then appeared to reach a common ground and named similar squads. The Raja and Chauhan factions have been at loggerheads over various issues.

In a press release, Deshpande said Ramesh was entrusted to select the Indian team for the 1st Online Chess Olympiad to be held from July 22 to August 30. "Acting on the suggestion of the Selection Committee, PRV Raja, the President of All India Chess Federation has forwarded the list of players to represent India to the World Chess Federation," he said. "However, the rival group led by Bharat Singh Chauhan, who claims to be the Secretary of AICF despite his removal by the President, insisted on including the name of a Delhi player. "When reminded by Ramesh that the player did not qualify on technical grounds, Chauhan forwarded the confidential mails directly to the player concerned," he added.

Protesting against this, the former British Chess champion (Ramesh) tendered his resignation immediately, Deshpande said. Deshpande condemned the acts of Chauhan and said Ramesh's resignation was unfortunate and had not been accepted. "The resignation of Ramesh is unfortunate, but AICF has not accepted his resignation considering his huge contribution for Indian chess. AICF has never interfered in selection committee's decision and ignore Bharat Singh as he is not Secretary of AICF," he added.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand and current women's Rapid world champion Koneru Humpy have confirmed their participation in the Olympiad, according to Chauhan. Team: Men: Viswanathan Anand and Vidit Gujrathi, Reserves: P Harikrishna and Aravindh Chithambaram; Women: Koneru Humpy, D Harika, Reserves: Bhakti Kulkarni and R Vaishali; junior boys: Nihal Sarin; Reserve: R Praggnanandhaa; junior girls: Divya Deshmukh; Reserve: Vantika Agarwal.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 hit U.S. meat, poultry plant workers hard in April, May -U.S. report

The coronavirus outbreak took a heavy toll on workers at U.S. meat and poultry processing facilities, with more than 17,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 100 deaths in April and May, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control an...

As New York grapples with shootings surge, gunshots mix with fireworks over holiday weekend

The crack of fireworks mixed with gunfire over the Independence Day holiday weekend in New York City.In Brooklyns Cypress Hills neighborhood just after midnight on Sunday, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot at a home still decorated with bi...

Mary Trump's book offers devastating portrayal of US president

President Donald Trumps niece offered a devastating portrayal of him in a book that credits a perfect storm of catastrophes for exposing the president at his worst. Mary L Trump, a psychologist, writes that the coronavirus pandemic, the pos...

Delhi govt to collect feedback from COVID-19 survivors

The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated COVID hospitals. The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020