Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants suspend workouts due to virus testing delay

The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday that they have suspended workouts at Oracle Park pending the results of coronavirus tests conducted this past weekend. "I can certainly understand the frustration," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Monday. At the same time, I certainly understand the frustrations that are happening.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 01:51 IST
Giants suspend workouts due to virus testing delay

The San Francisco Giants announced Tuesday that they have suspended workouts at Oracle Park pending the results of coronavirus tests conducted this past weekend. The news comes on the same day that the Giants had planned to stage their first intrasquad game in San Francisco.

It also comes one day after the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros canceled workouts for the same reason. "I can certainly understand the frustration," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Monday. "I stay pretty focused on our club. I am grateful that we've been able to get our workouts in to date, and they've been very, very productive workouts. At the same time, I certainly understand the frustrations that are happening. I think people are working really hard to square things away."

The Giants have had four individuals test positive for the coronavirus thus far, including two on Monday. Former National League MVP and six-time All-Star catcher Buster Posey said over the weekend that he is considering sitting out the season because of concerns about the safety of players and their family members.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

AU Chair welcomes resumption of Grand Renaissance Ethiopian Dam talks

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO says received reports of U.S. formal withdrawal

The World Health Organization has received reports that the United States formally notified the U.N. Secretary General of its withdrawal from the WHO, it said on Tuesday, but has no further information at this stage.We have received reports...

Disney says Walt Disney World reopening is on track for Saturday

Walt Disney Co will stick to its plans to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, to a limited number of guests on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.Floridas coronavirus cases have soared in the last...

UK would leave the EU on Australia terms if no deal reached, Johnson tells Merkel

Britain is prepared to leave the European Union on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germanys Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday. On the fu...

Malaysian palm oil giant hit with forced labour allegations

An anti-trafficking organization has filed a petition to ban the importation of palm oil produced by one of the worlds largest suppliers, saying it found evidence of child and forced labour on plantations that supply American food and cosme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020