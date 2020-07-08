Left Menu
Tammy Abraham is desperate for goals, says Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that forward Tammy Abraham is desperate for scoring goals for the club.

08-07-2020
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that forward Tammy Abraham is desperate for scoring goals for the club. The manager also said that decisive goal registered by Abraham in the match against Crystal Palace will give him a massive boost.

Chelsea registered a 3-2 win on Tuesday (local time) and the 22-year-old Abraham scored the match-winning third goal in the clash. "It will be really important for Tammy because he is desperate for goals. He had not scored for a while. It helps his confidence and it is good for me. It gives me other options," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"He came on late in the game. He scores the winning goal and I am pleased for my strikers," he said. Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic had registered the other two goals for Chelsea in the match. While Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke registered the two goals for Crystal Palace.

The win has now increased Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top-four in the Premier League standings. With Leicester City drawing their match against Arsenal, Chelsea has moved to the third spot with 60 points.

Chelsea will next face Sheffield United on July 11 before hosting Norwich City at Stamford Bridge three days later. (ANI)

