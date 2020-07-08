Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 'Significant spread' of virus could nix season again: Silver

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday voiced concern that a "significant spread" of the coronavirus could potentially expose a "hole in our bubble" and shut down the season a second time. Silver made the comments during Fortune's virtual "Brainstorm Health" conference. MLS dealt another blow as more players opt out of season restart

Major League Soccer's attempt to restart its COVID-19 hit season suffered another setback on Tuesday when Vancouver Whitecaps announced five members of the team will not make the trip to Orlando for the 'MLS is Back' tournament. Forwards Lucas Cavallini and Fredy Montero chose not to travel with the team to Florida because of the novel coronavirus threat. WNBA stands by Black Lives Matter theme, defying Atlanta team's co-owner

The WNBA said it would continue to advocate for social justice issues, defying Atlanta Dream co-owner and U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler after she opposed the league's plan to honor the Black Lives Matter movement during the upcoming season. Loeffler, a Republican U.S. senator from Georgia, told league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a letter, "we need less — not more politics in sports," the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported, after the league said it would recognize Black female victims of police brutality during its opening weekend. Eagles' Jackson apologizes after posting anti-Semitic messages

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting an anti-Semitic message that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on social media. The Eagles on Tuesday responded by calling Jackson's posts "offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling" and said the team would take "appropriate action." Team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish. 'Blackhawks' name honors Native American leader, say Chicago

The NHL's Chicago Blackhawks said on Tuesday they will not change their name or logo despite growing pressure on U.S. sports teams with Native American names and symbols to do so amid a push to eliminate racially insensitive material. The team said in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times that the name celebrated the life of Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation, and that it would work to further raise awareness about Native American culture. Kyrgios rants at Thiem for defending Adria players

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has slammed Dominic Thiem for defending players who competed at the ill-fated Adria Tour and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Kyrgios has repeatedly criticised organisers and players at the abandoned event in the Balkans, where Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Soderling says free of anxiety after nine-year struggle

Former world tennis number four Robin Soderling says he has come through a nine-year battle with anxiety and panic attacks and has called for athletes' mental health to be given more focus. Soderling, twice a runner-up at the French Open, was struck down by glandular fever after winning the Swedish Open in Bastad in July 2011 and did not play again, retiring four years later. Australian snowboarder Pullin drowns while spear fishing

Australia's double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while spear fishing off a Gold Coast beach on Wednesday, plunging the country's winter sports community into mourning. Pullin, Australia's flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was found by a snorkeller on an artificial reef just before 11 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) in waters off Palm Beach, state broadcaster ABC reported. WNBA players reveal ugly living conditions in 'bubble'

Worms. Mouse traps. Bed bugs. This was not what WNBA players had in mind when they reported to their hotel at the "bubble" in Bradenton, Fla., to prepare for games that are scheduled to take place at the IMG Academy. Ryder Cup to be postponed to 2021: ESPN

This year's Ryder Cup will be postponed to 2021 and next year's Presidents Cup will also be moved back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The biennial Ryder Cup, which pits a U.S. team against Europe, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin but will instead be played in the same time frame next year.