Left Menu

European stocks slip as mixed earnings offset M&A cheer

European stocks slipped on Thursday following mixed earnings from blue-chip companies such as Nestle and Deutsche Bank, while big M&A news in the mining sector powered Britain's FTSE 100 to fresh highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.24% by 0745 GMT, hurt by losses in food and beverage and industrial good sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:29 IST
European stocks slip as mixed earnings offset M&A cheer

European stocks slipped on Thursday following mixed earnings from blue-chip companies such as Nestle and Deutsche Bank, while big M&A news in the mining sector powered Britain's FTSE 100 to fresh highs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.24% by 0745 GMT, hurt by losses in food and beverage and industrial good sectors. Tech stocks came under pressure after an underwhelming revenue outlook from U.S. social media giant Meta Platforms overnight.

STMicroelectronics dropped 2.9% after the chipmaker lowered its full-year sales guidance. Dutch chipmaking parts supplier BE Semiconductor also dropped nearly 3% after it missed first-quarter order expectations. Nestle dropped 4% after the world's biggest packaged food company missed first-quarter organic sales growth estimates.

Deutsche Bank slipped 0.7% while BNP Paribas edged up after the euro zone's biggest lenders posted upbeat first-quarter profits. Britain's FTSE 100 touched a record high as miner Anglo American surged on a buyout offer from BHP Group .

Spain's main index rose 0.1% after the country's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would briefly step back from public duties to decide if he wants to continue leading the government after a court launched a business corruption probe into his wife's private dealings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024