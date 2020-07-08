Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Milan could have won title if I'd played all season: Ibrahimovic

AC Milan could have won the Serie A title if Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been there for the whole season, the 38-year-old said after helping them beat leaders Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday. That's the downside," he joked. Serie A is being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic and Ibrahimovic regretted that there were no fans to witness Tuesday's win at San Siro.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-07-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 14:01 IST
Soccer-Milan could have won title if I'd played all season: Ibrahimovic

AC Milan could have won the Serie A title if Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been there for the whole season, the 38-year-old said after helping them beat leaders Juventus 4-2 on Tuesday. The Swede, who returned for a second stint at the club in January, was his usual outspoken self after converting a penalty which sparked Milan's comeback from 2-0 down.

He also hinted he would not extend his contract beyond the end of the season. "It's no secret that I'm old but it's just a number," he said. "I wanted to feel alive and I just want to play. I don't have the same physique before, but I can overcome that with intelligence."

Ibrahimovic's mere presence appears to have galvanized Milan, who last won the title in 2011. They have lost only twice since his arrival and climbed to fifth, having at one point dropped to 14th. "I'm sorry I came halfway through the season," he said. "If I was here from day one we'd have won the championship."

After being substituted on Tuesday, he was seen yelling encouragement to his team mates from the touch-line. "I'm president, coach, and player. But I only get paid to be a player. That's the downside," he joked.

Serie A is being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic and Ibrahimovic regretted that there were no fans to witness Tuesday's win at San Siro. "If it had been full, it would have been nice, the fans could have had fun with us," he said.

"I have a month to have fun, then things happen here that we can't control. I'm sorry for the fans, they may not see me in person anymore," he added. "They could have seen me live for the last time - read between the lines". (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayor in home quarantine after PA tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for COVID-19, a city civic body official said here on Wednesday. He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positiv...

SC says order in 2-3 weeks on HC quashing AP govt ordinance curtailing tenure of SEC

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it intends to dispose of in couple of weeks a batch of pleas, including one filed by Andhra Pradesh government, challenging the high court order which struck down an ordinance curtailing the tenure of the st...

Sebi asks 5 individuals to make open offer to shareholders of Sungold Capital

Markets regulator Sebi has directed five individuals to make an open offer for acquiring shares of Sungold Capital Ltd as they failed to make such offers after their shareholdings crossed a certain threshold back in 2007. Under Sebi norms,...

GJEPC calls for reduction in import duty for polished diamonds

The Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC has urged the government to reduce polished diamond import duty from 7.5 to 2.5 per cent so that the country can emerge as a global hub and increase duty collections due to greater volumes. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020