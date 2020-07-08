Left Menu
Southampton Test: England, Windies cricketers take a knee to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

England and West Indies cricketers took a knee to show their solidarity against racism and support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement before the start of the first Test of the three-match series here at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 08-07-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:59 IST
Cricketers take a knee before the start of Southampton Test (Image: England Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Prior to the three-match Test series, both England and West Indies had already announced that they would be supporting a 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their jerseys to show support with the anti-racism movement. The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained momentum due to the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, following a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck as suggested by the viral videos.

Ever since Floyd's demise, many sportspersons have come out to talk about their experience with racism. Windies opening batsman Chris Gayle also said that he had faced racism, and added that it is a myth that the menace of racism exists just in football. The Premier League resumed its suspended season in June and all teams have been sending out a strong message to show solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

All teams have been taking a knee to show their support, while jerseys of all teams have 'Black Lives Matter' written on them. (ANI)

