Pacers' Brogdon proclaims return from COVID-19 for Florida workouts

Two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon plans to head to Florida with the team on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:59 IST
Two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon plans to head to Florida with the team on Thursday. "Thanks to everyone who's asked how I'm feeling. I'm feeling well, and I'm ready for Orlando," Brogdon said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.

NBA protocol mandates players produce two negative tests after testing positive. Otherwise, Brogdon would not be permitted to travel with the team Thursday. Brogdon, 27, is in his first season with the Pacers and will be asked to pick up his production in the absence of former All-Star Victor Oladipo. Oladipo last week opted out of the 2019-2020 season as a precaution because of the major injury and surgery on his ruptured quadriceps that cost him part of the past two seasons.

Brogdon, the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year, was traded to the Pacers from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the season and is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game -- all career highs. Brogdon's recent hip injury is not expected to be a factor in his potential return.

