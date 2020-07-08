Rohit, Rahane eagerly waiting to get back on field as international cricket resumes

As the international cricket returned to action on Wednesday, Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane expressed their desire to get back on the field and resume cricket. "So nice to see that cricket is back! Good luck to both the teams! Can't wait to get back on the field again #ENGvWI," Rahane tweeted.

On the other hand, Sharma wrote: "Cricket is back Positive scenes coming out from UK. So good to finally see some cricket being played. Wishing both teams the best. Can't wait to be out there myself #EngVsWI." A Test match between England and West Indies marked the resumption of international cricket.

Since March, no international cricket match took place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus had brought the whole sporting action across the world to a grinding halt. It was looking as if it will take a while for sports to come back, but slowly and steadily, all different sports managed to get into gear and provided fans some respite in these tough times.

However, due to the concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the three-match Test series between England and West Indies is being played behind closed doors. England won the toss and opted to bat first in the match which is being played at Ageas Bowl. (ANI)