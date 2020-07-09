Left Menu
Report: NHL targets Dec. 1 start for 2020-21 season

The NHL is targeting a Dec. 1 start date to the 2020-21 regular season, in a plan that moves the season-opening games two months later that usual, ESPN reported Wednesday. The league's board of governors also has to approve it. According to the memorandum obtained by ESPN, the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will begin Sept.

Report: NHL targets Dec. 1 start for 2020-21 season

The NHL is targeting a Dec. 1 start date to the 2020-21 regular season, in a plan that moves the season-opening games two months later that usual, ESPN reported Wednesday. Other critical dates were also included in a memorandum of understanding that is being voted on by NHL players. The league's board of governors also has to approve it.

According to the memorandum obtained by ESPN, the 2020 Stanley Cup Final will begin Sept. 20 and end no later than Oct. 2. The 2020 NHL Draft will be held Oct. 6.

Training camps for the 2020-21 season will open Nov. 17. The dates were considered tentative and could be delayed.

The league has been on hiatus since mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis. Under the league's return to play plan this summer, training camps for the NHL's 24-team tournament are scheduled to open Monday, with teams traveling to the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on July 26. Games are expected to begin on Aug. 1.

