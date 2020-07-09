Left Menu
Development News Edition

Froome to join Israeli team after losing leadership at Ineos

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:50 IST
Froome to join Israeli team after losing leadership at Ineos

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome will join fast-growing cycling team Israel Start-Up Nation for the start of next season after losing his status as the leader of Team Ineos. Froome's contract with Ineos expires in December and the team has decided not to renew it, ending their decade-long association.

“Given his achievements in the sport,” Ineos general manager Dave Brailsford said Thursday, “Chris is understandably keen to have sole team leadership in the next chapter of his career, which is not something we are able to guarantee him at this point.” Without mentioning Team Ineos riders Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal — the winners of the last two Tours, respectively — by name, Brailsford said Froome's departure gives “other members of our team the leadership opportunities they too have earned and are rightly seeking.” Hours after the announcement by Ineos, Israel Start-Up Nation said Froome had joined on a multi-year deal, adding he will wear the team's “blue and white until the end of his illustrious career.” “This is an historic moment for ISN, Israel, Israeli sports, our many fans all around the world and, of course, for me personally — a moment of enormous pride,” said the team's co-owner, Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams. Israel Start-Up Nation has grown rapidly since it was established in 2014, gaining access to the World Tour after merging with the now-defunct Katusha-Alpecin team in October.

It will compete in its first Tour de France this year when the delayed edition begins in Nice on Aug. 29. The team said Froome would help it enter the next phase of its growth.

“With his impressive achievements, Chris Froome is the perfect leader to mark our arrival as a serious contender for these races, particularly the Tour de France,” team manager Kjell Carlstrom said. Israel hosted the first three stages of the 2018 Giro d'Italia, the first time a Grand Tour race was ever held outside Europe. The race was eventually won by Froome.

The 35-year-old Froome has fought his way back from career-threatening injuries sustained in a high-speed crash last year, but tensions over team leadership has sparked weeks of speculation concerning his future at Ineos and suggestions he could leave mid-season. Brailsford acknowledged the announcement about Froome was being made to put an end to the speculation.

“I am excited about the talent we have right across the team at the current time,” Brailsford said. Froome joined Team Ineos in 2010 — when it was called Team Sky — for their inaugural season, developing from a somewhat awkward domestique into the finest Grand Tour rider of his generation.

He won the Tour de France in 2013, '15, '16 and '17, has also won the Spanish Vuelta (in 2011 and '17) and the Giro d'Italia (2018). Froome will sign his deal with the Israeli team on Aug. 1.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Finalising venue for shooting camp will depend on COVID-19 situation

The National Rifle Association of India is encouraged by Sports Authority of Indias decision to open the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range but the federation will take into consideration the COVID-19 situation while finalising the venue for org...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi shows 'remarkable' improvement: MHA

With a recovery rate of over 72 per cent and doubling rate of nearly 30 days, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital has shown remarkable improvement in recent days because of joint efforts, the Union Home Ministry said Thursday. Ad...

Two Cong workers held for staging protest near CM's residence

Hyderabad, Jul 9 PTI Two Congress workers were arrested for staging a protest by holding a placard reading Where is KCR near the Pragathi Bhavan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos official residence complex-cum-camp office, here...

Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports -minister

Lebanon currently has no plan to negotiate with Iran for the import of fuel, energy minister Raymond Ghajar said on Thursday, after the leader of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group said it was talking to the Lebanese government about the ide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020