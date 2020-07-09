Left Menu
Development News Edition

CEO Johri departs BCCI as Board accepts resignation

It could not be exactly ascertained why the BCCI suddenly decided to accept his resignation. However, there are conjectures about certain classified documents of the Board being leaked in public domain and fingers have been internally raised at Johri.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:59 IST
CEO Johri departs BCCI as Board accepts resignation
BCCI logo Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI parted ways with its chief executive officer Rahul Johri after his long-pending resignation was accepted on Thursday. While the top bosses in the BCCI remained tight-lipped about the development, a senior official in the know of things told PTI that they have decided to accept his resignation letter sent on December 27.

"Rahul Johri's resignation has been accepted. He was earlier given an extension till April 30, but this time it has been accepted," a BCCI veteran told PTI on the condition of anonymity. It could not be exactly ascertained why the BCCI suddenly decided to accept his resignation.

However, there are conjectures about certain classified documents of the Board being leaked in public domain and fingers have been internally raised at Johri. A former BCCI office-bearer raised a few questions.

"There should be at least some sanctity when it comes to dealing with official documents. The common refrain in BCCI corridors is that Johri didn't keep that sanctity. If there is no trust, then how can people at the top believe him," the former official said. It is understood that the circulation of two specific mails in the media -- Cricket Australia head Earl Eddings' mail to ICC regarding the World T20 and one by CAG representative Alka Rehani Bhardwaj -- brought about his downfall.

Johri, who joined the BCCI in 2016, had earlier put in his papers after the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had made way for the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up the run the world's richest cricket board. But he was then asked to continue till the end of his contract, which was due to expire in 2021.

However, once the BCCI got back its administration, Johri was increasingly marginalized with his domain of work, including matters related to ICC, being handled by secretary Jay Shah.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen, 53, was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible exposure to the nov...

Italy bans entry from 13 countries due to coronavirus fears

Italy on Thursday banned entry to people coming from 13 countries that it said presented an excessive rate of COVID-19 infections. The list compiled by the health ministry comprises Armenia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovi...

Mamata invited to speak at Oxford Union debate next year

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has received an invitation to speak at The Oxford Union Debate next year, party sources said. This is the second time that the Oxford Union, considered the most prest...

Soccer-Champions League, Europa last-16 second legs to be played at home venues

The four Champions League round of 16 second-leg ties postponed because of COVID-19 in March will be played next month in the stadiums of the home teams providing travelling is possible without restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.European s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020