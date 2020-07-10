FIH conducts facilities workshop for Hockey India state member units

The Facilities and Quality Programme Manager at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Alastair Cox conducted a facilities workshop for Hockey India state member units (SMUs) through Microsoft teams on Thursday. Cox stressed on the topics relevant to India including academy venues during the workshop.

One representative from each of the Hockey India 31 SMUs got an opportunity to understand the basics of developing a facilities strategy, understand the different field and surfacing options and identify additional features to consider when planning a new hockey facility during the course of the three-hour workshop. "It was really interesting to host a facilities workshop for each of the Hockey India 31 State Member Units. While the venues used in India for FIH events were always world-class, I am sure that Hockey India will improve the facilities at their venues even more after today's workshop. We look forward to collaborating on more workshops for the growth of hockey in the future," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said in a statement.

Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President Hockey India said, "We can stage the best of matches only if the facilities are top class at our venues and Hockey India has always strived to arrange the best facilities for the players, support staff and the fans. Therefore, it was very important for our State Member Units to attain more knowledge about facilities management and maintenance so that we can improve our current stadiums and take our standards to the next level in the upcoming years." (ANI)