Left Menu
Development News Edition

We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement: CSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Jacques Faul said his board stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, adding that the organisation will use its platform to educate on all forms of discrimination.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:17 IST
We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement: CSA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Jacques Faul said his board stands in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, adding that the organisation will use its platform to educate on all forms of discrimination. In a media statement, CSA underlined that the board was founded on the principles of non-racialism and inclusion. "The vision of CSA, to become a truly national sport of winners supported by the majority, finds resonance in the ethos of 'Black Lives Matter'. Black Lives Matter. It is as simple as that," the statement read.

"As a national sporting body representing more than 56 million South Africans and with the privileged position of owning a platform as large as we do, it is of vital importance that we use our voice to educate and listen to others on topics involving all forms of discrimination," Faul said. Faul added that CSA will use its voice to spread anti-racism through the BLM campaign and will also speak out against all forms of violence.

"During our celebrations of Nelson Mandela International Da, CSA will further spread the message of anti-racism through the BLM campaign while we also speak out against all forms of violence..." South Africa has a history of segregation. Although the cricket team now has a fair representation of coloured players as per CSA's policy but things were different prior to the country's isolation in 1970, when sports team were made up of white players only. The CSA statement comes after star speedster Lungi Ngidi, who is a supporter of the BLM movement, was slammed by former Proteas Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and others for not speaking up against the attacks on white farmers in the country.

The BLM movement gathered momentum following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in United States. The incident triggered protests with West Indies cricketers such as Michael Holding, Jason Holder, Darren Sammy and many more around the globe speaking out against racism..

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Red Bull say no to Vettel's hopes of a return

Red Bull have given a definite no to four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettels hopes of returning to them next year, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday.The German, who is out of contract with Ferrari at the end of the s...

ADITUS launches premium program for students to prepare for post-pandemic life

New Delhi India, July 10 ANIDigpu Aditus, Indias first-ever strategic mentorship platform did thorough market research and launched a premium education program which prepares the students for a life post the pandemic. It has a vision of nur...

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court.

Woman wanted in smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, NIA informs the Kerala High Court....

Unichem Labs gets USFDA nod to market its spasticity relief tablets

New Delhi, July 10 PTI&#160;Drug firm Unichem Laboratories on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Baclofen tablets indicated&#160;for alleviation of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020