Sanjiv Goenka aims international participation for ATK Mohun Bagan

The Principal Owner of ATK Mohun Bagan Sanjiv Goenka said he does not want to confine the club to just nation leagues and wants it to participate in the international competitions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 21:24 IST
ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo/ Indian Super League Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The Principal Owner of ATK Mohun Bagan Sanjiv Goenka said he does not want to confine the club to just nation leagues and wants it to participate in the international competitions. "What is very clear is that we cannot play in the ISL and the I-League both. So we will play in the ISL. But, we should be playing in all other leagues as well. And I do not want to over a period of time confine it to local leagues or national leagues only," Goenka said in a statement.

"I think we have to build ourselves, our competencies, our strengths, and capabilities to an extent where we can participate in international competitions. And my target is the AFC Champions League. We have to prepare for that and at some stage, we have to play in it," he added. The 130-year old football club on Friday completed the formalities of merging with three-time ISL champions ATK FC, thus scripting a new essay in Indian football named as - 'ATK Mohun Bagan'.

Goenka also talked about the club's away jersey but confirmed that it is not yet "absolutely finalized". "The away jersey will be white and red with green and maroon stripes on it. That is not yet unveiled nor is absolutely finalized. We have earlier thought it would be the ATK jersey with the new logo for the away kit. But today, Tumpai (Srinjoy Bose) and Debasish (Dutta) made a very good suggestion that why don't we introduce green and maroon in the jersey. So we will do that," he said. (ANI)

