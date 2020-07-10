Left Menu
Report: Broncos S Simmons accepts franchise tender

The 2016 third-round draft pick has 11 career interceptions in 58 games (48 starts).

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons accepted his franchise tender, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday. Schefter said Simmons will sign the one-year franchise tag worth $11.441 million this weekend.

The Broncos then will have until Wednesday's deadline to reach a multi-year extension with Simmons, otherwise he will play on the tag in 2020 and become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Simmons, 26, tallied four interceptions in 16 starts last season and played every defensive snap. The 2016 third-round draft pick has 11 career interceptions in 58 games (48 starts).

Back in March, general manager John Elway called the tag a "placeholder" and said the team would continue to pursue a long-term deal with Simmons. "We remain focused on reaching a long-term contract agreement with Justin, and he's a big priority for us," Elway said at the time. "This is a placeholder in that process and our goal is the same -- to make sure that Justin is a Bronco for a long time."

